Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Major Cleavage In A Plunging Black Blazer And Shorts On Instagram

Jasmine Sanders recently shared a photo of a night out in New York City, and her followers are loving what they see.

The Sports Illustrated model is known for her stunning Instagram looks, and this one did not disappoint. In the post, Sanders is wearing a plunging romper that shows off her amazing curves. The blazer is long sleeved, and covers Sanders’ arms and hands. The blazer also allows the beauty to show off her cleavage to her large community of Instagram followers, a following which currently stands at 3.4 million. The shorts the model opted to go for flare out, and are high-waisted. According to Sanders’ caption attached to the image, she is rocking a Vera Wang ensemble.

The beauty also paired Vera Wang shoes with the outfit. The pumps cover Sanders’ toes, show off the back of her feet, and accentuate her long, toned legs. Her signature blonde curls are pulled back into a sleek bun for the elegant evening aesthetic. The decision to move her tendrils out of the way could’ve been to show off Sanders’ makeup look. In the photo, the model decided to go with a fresh, subtle makeup look — adding in blush, highlighter and rose pink lips.

Sanders’ strong fan base supported the photo, and seemingly loved her edgy, designer ensemble. At the time of this writing, the model’s post had received more than 6,000 likes, and over 50 comments.

“Jasmine you [sic] got to start acting your face belongs on the big screen the world need [sic] to be exposed to your beauty,” one follower suggested.

“Those shoes are killer,” another admirer remarked.

The SI rookie also shared a photo of herself on Monday. In this snap, she is makeup-free, her blonde hair appears quite wild, and she rocks a gray tank top. In the caption, Sanders jokes about “liking” posts on Instagram — even though she said she was “sleep” to those who would want to FaceTime her. The selfie received more than 50,000 likes from her followers.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Sanders was nominated for Rookie of the Year as concerns Sports Illustrated‘s annual swimsuit issue. Sanders joins eight other models contending for the spot — including Winnie Harlow, Camille Kostek, and Tara Lynn. Voting for Rookie of the Year reportedly ended on Friday, May 17. Sanders encouraged her followers to vote for her, and shared a sultry snap of her on the beach, showing off her derriere. Many of Sanders’ fans assured her, via Instagram comments, that they had cast their vote in her favor.