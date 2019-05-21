‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Heats Up Instagram In Striped Bikini & Crop Top

A few weeks after appearing in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Robin Holzken is already sharing snippets from her newer work with her Instagram fans. On Tuesday, the Dutch swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a new photo of herself in a bikini while holding a volleyball, which she shot for a recent spread with Women’s Health magazine.

In the photo in question, the 21-year-old stunner is standing in front of a palm tree as she dons a bikini bottom featuring white, red, orange stripes in addition to a thick bright yellow waistband that sits low on the model’s hips, helping accentuate her slender figure and incredibly toned abs. Holzken teamed her skimpy bikini bottom with a matching crop top in the same colors that ties at the front, right below the model’s chest, which exposes quite a bit of skin.

Holzken is leaning against the trunk of the palm tree while she holds a volleyball on her left shoulder using her hand to keep it in place. The model is shooting a playful gaze at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive, yet coquettish way. She is wearing her brown hair up in a messy bun as a yellow headband keeps her hair away from her face.

As indicated by the geotag the model included with her post, she posed for the photo in Miami. The snapshot, which she shared with her 353,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 1,900 likes and several dozen comments within just 15 minutes of having been posted, proving that it is on its way to become quite a popular post. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Dutch model took to the comments section to share how they feel about her looks, praising her flawless physique and sharing their admiration for her.

“Your body omg,” one user wrote, adding a fire and a heart eyes emoji to the message.

“This shot is [fire emoji] body is insane!” another one raved.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit previously noted, Holzken was part of the magazine’s rookie class last year. In the interview, the model opened up about how she feels about the issue, pointing out that she fell in love with it when she moved to New York from her native Netherlands.

“When I came to America, I noticed the Swimsuit Issue everywhere. I just love the way they portrayed women. It’s not just about the way they look, but their personalities also,” she said.