Cardi B Postpones Concert Because Of Complications From Liposuction And Breast Job

Cardi B was poised to give a concert in Maryland over Memorial Day weekend, but the rapper was forced to postpone the event because she is experiencing complications related to her recent cosmetic surgery. Cardi is apparently suffering from complications after she underwent liposuction and a breast job following the birth of her baby Kulture, according to TMZ.

Cardi was scheduled to headline the 92Q Spring Bling Festival this coming Friday in Baltimore, but her surgery recovery isn’t going as well as she’d hoped and now she is being forced to put the show off until September 8.

Cardi hasn’t been taking things as easy as her doctors might have hoped. She gave a raucous performance at Rolling Loud in Miami recently and another to celebrate the launch of her new fashion line called Fashion Nova.

Sources tell TMZ that it has gotten increasingly difficult for the rapper to perform on stage and her doctors are urging her to take some time for a little rest and relaxation. Apparently, Cardi needs to let her body recover a bit more and to let the swelling from the surgeries go down before she hits the stage again.

The “Bodak Yellow” singer has never been shy to talk about her plastic surgery. Recently, while performing at the Beale Street Music Festival, she talked with the audience about her decision to have liposuction and the process of recovery.

“Y’all know I got lipo,” she said. “But what I didn’t get was ab etching. I even had [six] packs before I gave birth y’all can go to Google and search.”

“I can’t even feel my body, shit hurts,” she said, according to Refinery 29.

She then told the audience that she probably should have canceled the show because she was hurting, but that she wanted to get paid.

She also opened up with Entertainment Tonight about her surgeries and the toll they’ve taken on her. She said that she wants people to understand that it isn’t as easy as you think.

“I want to explain to people how hard it is to process. I feel like people look at girls on Instagram and go, ‘Oh, they got their lipo done and it was so easy,”‘ Cardi said. “It is just such a long, hard process, almost like the same process as after you give birth to a baby and you see your body change.”

Fans have cheered on Cardi for her honesty and thanking the star for being an open book.