‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Sizzles In Skimpy Nude Bikini In Steamy New Instagram Snap

Olivia Brower is back on Instagram again with a steamy new bikini snap that’s getting pulses racing.

The latest addition to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s widely-followed Instagram account was shared on Monday, May 20, and certainly did not go unnoticed by her fans. The 24-year-old was captured by the camera basking in the sun as the crystal clear water floated in around her, leaving very little to the imagination in a skimpy nude bikini that did nothing but favors for her impressive figure.

Olivia spilled out of the tiny triangle-style top that was adorned with little beads and barely contained her voluptuous assets. The number did way more showing than covering up, flaunting an insane amount of side boob and cleavage thanks to its wide, plunging v neckline. Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set provided only the coverage necessary, showing off some serious skin in the process. The itty-bitty bottom piece sat low on the model’s hips, showing off her dangerous curves and long, toned legs that were stretched out in front of her. The number was tied in two dainty bows at her sides, accentuating her trim waist and drawing attention to her enviably flat midsection and washboard abs.

The California bombshell radiated beauty as she sat under the suns golden rays, keeping her look simple by skipping any jewelry or accessories to let her flawless figure take center stage. Olivia was captured running her hand through her long, brown tresses, which was worn down in loose, beachy waves that cascaded behind her back, and sported a glamorous makeup look featuring a light pink eye shadow and thick coating of mascara that let her striking features shine.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie were far from shy about showing their love for the stunner’s most recent social media upload. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 11,000 likes after less than 24 hours of going live on the platform, as well as dozens of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“So incredibly gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “perfect.”

“You’re so beautiful,” commented a third.

This year was Olivia first time modeling for the bikini-clad magazine, which hit shelves earlier this month on May 8. Upon finding out that she would be featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, she told the publication that she was “filled with gratitude” to be in the issue.

“We all set intentions for ourselves in our careers and sports Illustrated has been one of mine,” she told S.I.“It feels surreal to watch my dreams manifest into reality. I hope that I may be an inspiration to all women and instill in them that whatever their path and goals may be, they can achieve anything the truly desire.”