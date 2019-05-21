Sophie Turner Rips That ‘Game Of Thrones’ Rewrite Petition

Disappointment with the final season of Game of Thrones reached such a level that a Change.org fan petition — one calling for HBO to literally remake the final season of the series with different writers — has earned nearly 1.5 million signatures in just over a week.

The petition is extremely unlikely to achieve its desired effect, as its author acknowledged in an update earlier this week. It’s also been trashed by various pop culture writers, who see the petition as a symptom of entitled fan culture run amok. And now that view has been echoed by one of the show’s actors.

Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark on all eight seasons of the show, lashed out at the petition in an interview with The New York Times following the airing of the finale.

“All of these petitions and things like that — I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season,” Turner said in the interview, which was conducted while she was promoting her new X-Men movie, Dark Phoenix, in Germany. “Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”

Turner’s comments echo remarks made by Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow on the show, earlier in the season.

Sophie Turner just posted this incredible set photo of the Stark siblings from the finale. The sunglasses. The bare legs. The Juul. A true icon, we forever stan @SophieT. pic.twitter.com/V4g3Z80qsv — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) May 21, 2019

“I think no matter what anyone thinks about this season — and I don’t mean to sound mean about critics here — but whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their [negative] judgement [sic] on it, in my head they can go f*** themselves,” Harington said after the season’s first episode, per The Inquisitr. Those comments came at a time when the fan backlash to the final season had not yet formed in any serious way.

The comments by both actors raise some interesting questions about art and fan culture. One can admire the effort and amount of artistry that goes into something as ambitious as Game of Thrones, while also having complaints about how well the show has done in achieving its objectives. No art is, inherently, above criticism, no matter how long its creators have worked on it.

Similarly, one can agree with some of the standard criticisms of the eighth season while also believing that a petition asking for the season to be remade is self-evidently ridiculous.