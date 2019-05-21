Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Lace Lingerie For New Instagram Post

Kourtney Kardashian is stunning in her latest social media snapshot.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen sporting some sexy lingerie in a brand new post that went up on the Instagram account belonging to her lifestyle website, Poosh, on Tuesday.

In the photo, Kourtney Kardashian is seen wearing a lingerie top made from white lace. The top boasts medium sized straps, and shows off a hint of the reality star’s cleavage.

Kourtney pairs the racy ensemble with layered gold chokers and a full face of makeup, which includes a dramatic smoky eye and thick lashes.

Kardashian also sports darkened eyebrows, bronzer, pink blush, and highlighter on her forehead to add her to shimmering glow.

Kourtney has her long dark hair parted down the middle, pulled back into a sleek bun at the base of her head. Green foliage is seen behind the reality star, and it seems that she may be posing on a sandy beach. A hint of blue sky can also be seen through the foliage.

In the caption of the photo, Kardashian’s Poosh promises to help readers find the perfect lingerie, revealing all of the options that a person in search of lingerie should consider before buying.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian may not be trying to impress a boyfriend, as she’s currently single. However, it seems that she and her sisters appreciate a good piece of lingerie — judging from the abundance of lingerie photos posted to their social media accounts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney was most recently rumored to be dating John Mayer. The pair were spotted chatting it up at a GQ party back in December.

However, the singer set the record straight, revealing that he was not dating any member of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“Look, I actually like the Kardashians. If you break it down to your interactions with them, they’re very nice people. So I think any objection to them is more philosophical, and I don’t really have a philosophical objection to people that I don’t get on with every day. Like, they’re very nice people,” Mayer told Andy Cohen during an appearance on his SiriusXM radio show earlier this month, per Us Weekly.

John revealed that he had met Kourtney at the party, and that he had briefly spoken with her about the possibility of her making a cameo in a music video for The Scorpions.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life by following the reality star on Instagram, or by watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday nights.