Ashley Graham Stuns In Floral-Print Bikini In Sizzling New Photo

As Instagram users who are fans of the brand and the model will know, Ashley Graham just dropped her new collection for Swimsuits for All, which she created with the help of her sister Abigail. Earlier this week, the brand took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling new photo featuring Graham in a gorgeous bikini to tease its fans about the recently launched collection.

In the snapshot, the 31-year-old model is lying on her side as she rocks a stunning floral printed two-piece swimsuit that consists of an underwire bra with thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders while boasting a cutout in the middle that puts Graham’s busty figure on full display. In addition, the top features a blue shade that contrasts with the pink and green of its flowers, as well as a black-and-white pattern that extends to her back. The model teamed her top with a matching bottom that sits just below her bellybutton, showcasing the model’s stomach, wide hips, and powerful thighs.

Graham is supporting her upper body on her right hip as she props herself up on her elbow, in a pose that further accentuates the natural curves of the model’s body. The model is wearing her brown hair in a middle part as it falls back with the tilt in her head. She is wearing brown makeup on her eyes, which compliments their color and give her gaze extra depth.

The post, which Swimsuits for All shared with its impressive 627,000 Instagram followers, garnered almost 6,500 likes and more than 64 comments within a couple of days of having been posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model and the inclusive brand of swimwear took to the comments section to praise Graham’s beauty and to share their opinion and ask questions about the swimsuit.

“Which style is this one? Couldn’t find it and want to buy it asap please, thanks!” one user asked.

“Omgggggg launch already!!!” another one chimed in, adding a few fire emoji to the message.

Graham took to her own Instagram page to share that she is over the moon over the opportunity to share her new campaign with her sister.

“Abby, we have been through it all together… from the late night phone calls and last minute vacations to tears and laughter navigating our way through marriage, babies and all that life has brought us. The best thing about it all is getting to do it with you!” she captioned her post.