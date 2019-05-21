‘Sports Illustrated’ Stunner Haley Kalil Spills Out Of Minuscule Patterned Bikini On Instagram

Haley Kalil just dropped a brand new bikini pic that’s driving her fans wild.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wowed her thousands of fans with yet another shot from her spread in the bikini-clad magazine on Tuesday, May 21, and it certainly did not disappoint. The beauty was framed from the waist up and appeared dripping wet, likely because she was captured after coming in from a quick dip in the crystal clear ocean that was blurred out behind her in the steamy snap.

The 26-year-old rocked a minuscule brown and neon blue patterned bikini that left very little to the imagination in the close-up shot. Haley spilled out of the tiny triangle-style number that provided an extremely busty display thanks to its wide, plunging V-neckline. The itty-bitty top was kept together by a delicate ring that fell right below her voluptuous chest, drawing even more attention to her exposed cleavage. Despite posing with one arm wrapped around her waist, fans of the former Miss Minnesota were still able to get a good look at her flat midsection and washboard abs and were given a small glimpse at the matching bikini bottoms that sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist.

High around her arm, Haley added a thick cuffed bangle to give her look a little bit of bling. Her signature fiery red tresses were slicked back behind her head, completely soaked from her swim and dripping water down her body. The style kept her locks out of her makeup-free face, allowing her striking features to shine.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie were quick to show their love for the bombshell’s most recent social media post. At the time of this writing, the sexy snap has already racked up more than 1,700 likes within 30 minutes of going live on Instagram as well as dozens of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another said she was “so stunningly beautiful.”

“Love the freckles!” commented a third.

Haley has seriously been bringing the heat to her Instagram account as of late. Just last week, the stunner showed off her dangerous curves in a daring, neon blue body suit that hugged every inch of her flawless figure.

Loading...

Before that, she stunned her 260,000 followers yet again with another glimpse of her spread from the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine that was sure to turn some heads. The sexy shot caught Haley showing off in a bedazzled blue bikini that hardly covered her assets, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.