Pete Buttigieg Is Subject Of Shocking Column About Homosexuality By Former Indiana Lawmaker

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, is the first openly gay man to seriously compete for a major party’s presidential nomination. The reception to this has been surprisingly uncontroversial, aside from a couple of hecklers interrupting his speeches. President Trump even said in an interview on Fox News last week that he has “no problem whatsoever” with Buttigieg being gay, or appearing on stage at rallies with his husband, per The Inquisitr.

However, not everyone feels that way — including one former elected official from Buttigieg’s own home state of Indiana.

Per Metro Weekly, a former Indiana state legislator, Don Boys, recently published a column on a website called Common Sense For Today. Boys has titled his column “Pete, Since You Brought it Up, How ‘Gay’ Are You?”

The column makes several controversial assertions throughout the copy. Boys refuses to acknowledge that Chasten Buttigieg is the candidate’s husband, or to call Chasten by his correct last name. The author also points out as relevant that the two men appeared to have lived together before they were married. Boys repeatedly engages with the question of Buttigieg’s sexual encounters, in the process listing several specific sex acts — demanding to know whether or not the mayor engages in them.

Boys also cites an unnamed study claiming that “about half of homosexuals were seduced into perversion by age 14,” and also demands to know Buttigieg’s HIV status. Boys further demands to see Buttigieg’s complete medical records, and rips TIME magazine for putting the two Buttigiegs on their cover last month.

There is no evidence that Buttigieg is HIV-positive, although it’s possible that he will at some point release medical records as he moves forward in the Democratic primary process.

Due to considerable advances in HIV treatment, those who carry the virus are able to live considerably longer than they were in the AIDS epidemic’s early years.

Don Boys asked intrusive questions about Pete Buttigieg's sex life. https://t.co/gQhN6DrVSs — PinkNews (@PinkNews) May 21, 2019

Loading...

The author once wrote a book called Muslim Invasion: The Fuse is Burning! — and also drew some headlines during Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings when he wrote that Christine Blasey-Ford couldn’t have been telling the truth about Kavanaugh because “No scream, no rape according to Deuteronomy,” per Patheos.

Boys’ website also includes such headlines as “Drop Pig Poop on Mecca if America is Attacked!” “Ms. Kagan, Are You Now or Have You Ever Been a Lesbian?” “Homosexual Mob Prove they are Fascist Jerks!” and “Blacks Have Been Conned About Kwanzaa!”