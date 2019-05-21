‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Victor Demands Compliance

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, May 21, brings big questions for Adam from Paul. Plus, Adam’s family questions his quick memory return, and Lauren plays matchmaker for Jack.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) complained about Adam (Mark Grossman) over coffee at Crimson Lights. Victoria assured Nick about Christian, and then she noted that Victor (Eric Braeden) is working on getting Adam back at Newman Enterprises as soon as possible. Meanwhile, at the hospital, Adam woke up after surgery, and he informed Victor that he remembers his whole life, including his childhood. Victor expressed his desire to start again with Adam.

Later, Sharon (Sharon Case) showed up to see Adam, and she apologized to Adam for asking him to return to Genoa City since he got shot. Adam explained to Sharon that he remembers everything now, and then he wondered how Sharon could forgive him for the things he did. Sharon said it was a long time ago, and that they could work through it. Then, Paul (Doug Davidson) showed up with questions. Adam told the police chief that he believes whoever shot him was from his time gambling as Spider in Nevada. Later, Adam called somebody and asked them to get him a fall guy, according to The Inquisitr.

Meanwhile, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) arranged a “work” lunch for herself, Jack (Peter Bergman), and Claire (Kristin Carey). Once the lunch began, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) rushed in and asked Lauren for her help with a leak at their place. After a while, Jack caught onto the fact that their lunch date was a setup. Claire gave Jack her card, and he promised to call her when he wasn’t chained to work. Back at Jabot, Lauren apologized for playing cupid for Jack and kissed him on the cheek, which left him smiling.

Nick, Victoria, and Abby (Melissa Ordway) went to see Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor at Newman Ranch. Abby pointed out how even when Adam was Spider, he was still drawn to the darker side of life. Both Nick and Victoria felt that Adam’s memory returning was convenient, and Nikki agreed. However, Victor told his family he wants to have a second chance with Adam, and he asked them all to rally together.

After, Victoria went to the hospital to visit Adam, and he told her that he wished he couldn’t remember things. Victoria said she will never forget what Adam did.