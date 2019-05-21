‘General Hospital’ Tuesday Spoilers: Ava Pressures Kevin, Josslyn ‘Hears’ From Oscar, And Anna’s Rattled

Tuesday brings a wild run of drama for fans of General Hospital. Spoilers detail that the Nurses Ball will continue and not everything will go smoothly. Tensions are running high among some attendees, and things are going to get even crazier as the week continues.

Ava hinted to Kevin during the previous episode that their plan would go more smoothly if they weren’t faking their romance. Of course, this isn’t the first time she’s made some overtures toward Kevin, and he has done his best to resist. General Hospital spoilers suggest that she’ll push even harder during the May 21 show.

The sneak peek shared via Twitter shows that Ava will lash out at Kevin, telling him that he can’t back out now. She is determined to lure Ryan to Port Charles so she can destroy him, and she doesn’t realize how close this anticipated face-off may be.

As Ava and Kevin remain at odds, Lucy will continue to try to figure out what’s going on with this pairing. She pressured Scott to join her in a plan to mess things up for Ava and Kevin, but it didn’t work. Now, General Hospital spoilers share, she’ll tell Felicia that she can tell something fishy is in play.

Josslyn decided to skip the Nurses Ball due to Oscar’s death, but Cameron showed up anxious to change her mind. He mentioned that he had something for her, and General Hospital spoilers via She Knows Soaps detail that she’ll receive a short note. It seems certain this is from Oscar and that it’ll succeed in getting her to attend the ball after all.

Viewers saw during Monday’s show that Finn finally got the engagement ring back, but his proposal plan hit a new snag. The ring accidentally ended up flying onto the stage as Anna was giving a speech, and General Hospital spoilers hint that she’ll get pretty flustered as this situation moves forward.

Previews have shown that Finn will finally get down on bended knee and propose to Anna. Will she say yes? Will Robert stop interfering with their relationship?

Brad's secret is starting to wear down his and Lucas' marriage. Click to watch today's dramatic, new #GH – RIGHT NOW: https://t.co/rgCqGrbm6w — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 10, 2019

General Hospital spoilers have also teased that Brad will face a difficult question from Lucas during Tuesday’s show. Lucas will push his husband to just tell him what’s going on, and Brad will probably do his best to dodge providing any real answers. However, all signs point toward Lucas piecing key tidbits of information together as the week continues.

Shiloh hasn’t necessarily had a great time at the Nurses Ball, and General Hospital spoilers suggest that he’ll tell Sam he’s ready to go soon. Spinelli and Jason have finished their work at the Dawn of Day house, and Soap Central hints that Sam and Shiloh will soon leave the ball together and head to the DOD house. However, she’ll soon make a major mistake of some sort that could put lives in danger.

The Nurses Ball will wrap up during Wednesday’s show, and General Hospital spoilers tease that these next couple of episodes will be wild ones. Viewers won’t want to miss any of the chaos said to be on the way as the event continues and drama takes over to shake things up.