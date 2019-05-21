Georgia Fowler Searches For The Sun In Skimpy White Bikini On Instagram

It looks like Georgia Fowler is off somewhere, looking for the sun — and the warm temperatures — necessary to allow her to show off her flawless bikini body, if her Instagram page is to be believed. On Monday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a skimpy bikini as she reclines alongside her fellow model Frida Aasen.

In the photo in question, the New Zealand stunner is lying on her back, poolside, with her foot dipped in the water. She is clad in a two-piece swimsuit which boasts a straight-cut top with two thick strips that go over the model’s shoulders, helping to accentuate her cleavage and to showcase her busty figure. She teamed said top with matching bikini bottoms that sit low on her figure, exposing her incredibly toned abs and slender waist. She completed her look with a red headband, one that ties up at the top in a cute bow.

Next to Fowler is Aasen, a fellow Victoria’s Secret model, one who is also seen on her back in the photo. Aasen’s rocks a black one-piece bikini with a cutout in the stomach area. The bikini features a plunging neckline, and exposes quite a bit of skin around her bust. According to the tag Fowler included with her post, the swimsuit Aasen is wearing is from Solid & Striped. Aasen completed her pool look with a pair of cat-eyed sunglasses, an accessory that matches her one-piece and contributes to the general vintage-tinged aesthetic.

As indicated by the geotag Fowler added to her post, she is at the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, suggesting she is headed somewhere new — and most likely sunny.

The post, which Fowler shared with her 911,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 16,000 likes and over 70 comments in under a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty, and to share their admiration for the model.

“Nice, summer is here,” one user wrote, adding a few fire emoji to the message.

“Love this shot girls,” another admirer chimed in, leaving a brief compliment to both women.

The Auckland native has been relocated to New York City, where she works as an international model. As News Talk ZB previously noted, Fowler has worked for Chanel, Miu Miu, and Victoria’s Secret. She walked fashion shows for the latter brand in 2016, 2017, and 2018.