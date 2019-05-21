Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Pull Up Their Dresses In Sexy New Instagram Photo

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are no strangers to posting sexy photos on social media, and this week was no different for the famous sisters.

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a racy photo of herself alongside her younger sister, Kendall Jenner.

In the sexy snapshot, both Kim and Kendall are wearing stunning gowns. The sisters sit on a set of steps, rocking their dresses — and they have their skirts pulled up to show off their long, lean legs.

Kim sports a low-cut black gown that shows off her ample cleavage. She pulls the dress up past her thighs as she flaunts her legs and her strappy black heels.

Kim has her long dark hair parted down the middle, styled in loose waves that fall over her shoulder. She also rocks a full face of makeup, which includes a dramatic smoky eye.

Meanwhile, Kendall sports a lavender-colored gown that showcases her trim waist. The dress is pulled up like Kim’s, as Jenner puts her supermodel stems on offer.

Kendall has half of her dark hair pulled back, and her bangs fall down to frame her face. She wears some clear heels, and also rocks dramatic eye makeup in the photograph.

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner show off their look-alike features in the photo, but it is their mother — Kris Jenner — that Kendall says she would prefer to prevent comparisons to.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall recently opened up about her desire to cut all of her hair off. However, she says that she can’t make herself do it, because she thinks she’d look too much like her mother.

“I think about just shaving it all off sometimes. I mean not like a buzz. But I think about chopping it off. If I cut my hair that short then I just look like my mom. I’ve been on sets before and they put short wigs on me like my mom. It’s too much. I literally am mini Kris Jenner. That’s the problem,” Kendall recently told People.

Jenner also revealed that some of her friends believe that she should make the drastic hairstyle change, and have been trying to persuade her into chopping her long locks off.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The show airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.