‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix Enter Their New House For The First Time

See photos of their stunning home in The Valley.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix bought their first home earlier this year. During Monday night’s conclusion of the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion, the couple was seen walking into their home for the very first time.

According to a May 21 report from Bravo’s Home & Design, Sandoval carried Madix across the threshold of their new home before he and his girlfriend walked through their first floor and messed with a number of their home’s appliances, including their new microwave and thermostat.

Sandoval and Madix’s new home, which is located The Valley, cost the couple a whopping $2.075 million.

Sandoval and Madix began dating one another after the second season of Vanderpump Rules, which featured a falling out between Sandoval and his former girlfriend, Kristen Doute. Then, one year later, the couple moved in together after a “home proposal,” of sorts, during the Season 3 finale.

While Sandoval has made it clear that he is open to marriage and wants at least one child, his longtime girlfriend is not on the same page with his future goals. In fact, she’s said on a number of occasions that she does not ever want to get married nor would she ever consider going through childbirth.

Below are a couple of photos shared by Sandoval and Madix from their new home.

During the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval suggested during a chat with his co-stars that if Madix never came around to the idea of having at least one child, that would be a “deal-breaker” for him. Then, during an interview with Hollywood Life after the episode aired, he claimed his comment was untrue and fueled by booze.

“I just felt like that in the moment, that was after a lot of drinking,” Sandoval said.

Loading...

“And it’s definitely not [a deal-breaker],” he continued. “We’ll see how that unfolds but yes I am staying with her, yeah yeah yeah, things are good with us.”

On the show, while chatting with his guy friends, Sandoval said, “When it comes to kids I feel like I definitely want to have one or two at some point in time, and to not have that option…is a deal-breaker.”

Following the show, Madix made it clear that she did not want to be asked about babies anymore.

Sandoval, Madix, and their co-stars are believed to be in production currently on Vanderpump Rules Season 8, which is expected to air on Bravo TV later this year.