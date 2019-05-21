Bella Hadid Flaunts Booty In Thong Swimsuit In New Instagram Photo

Bella Hadid is the cover girl for Vogue Spain‘s June 2019 issue, and the model has been sharing snippets of her gorgeous photo shoot with her Instagram fans. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a series of shots of herself in different bikinis and swimsuits, including a photo in which she is flaunting her backside in a skimpy thong that puts her figure in full evidence.

In this particular snapshot, Hadid is posing with her back to the camera as she rocks an interesting black one-piece with a thong bottom that features a spaghetti strap that goes over her shoulder. She teamed her swimsuit with what looks to be a white T-shirt underneath, though both one-piece and shirt could be just one outfit. Hadid is posing with her back to the onlooker, in a way that puts her derriere front and center, while also highlighting her strong hips and slender legs.

The black-and-white photo, captured by Zoey Grossman for Vogue Spain, shows Hadid posing in what appears to be a rocky beach. The model has her torso turned in the direction of the photographer as she shoots a fierce gaze at the onlooker with her lips puckered in a seductive and defiant way. Her light brown hair is swept to the side across her face, as if blown by the wind partially covering her eyes, and down as it cascades over her shoulders.

The post, which Hadid shared with her 24.4 million-plus Instagram followers, garnered more than 185,000 likes and over 850 comments within just minutes of having been posted, promising to rack up a whole lot more in the hours to come. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the young model took to the comments section to praise her different looks and overall beauty.

“Loved the Spain cover,” one user offered.

“U are so beautiful bels… powerful,” another one chimed in, adding a heart emoji to the message.

In addition to her Vogue cover, Hadid has also been in the news lately over a rather controversial issue. As Ad Age recently noted, the model has received attention for a Calvin Klein campaign in which she is featured sharing a kiss with CGI influencer Lil Miquela. Shortly after the ad ran last week, the brand took to Twitter to respond to the criticism its campaign received. Calvin Klein apologized for featuring a model who identifies as straight sharing a same-sex kiss.