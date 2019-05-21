Kendall Jenner Is Naked Under The World’s Tiniest Towel

Kendall Jenner is known for taking to Instagram in next to nothing. This supermodel is now the highest-paid in the world, per Forbes – 2018 netted Kendall $22.5 million.

The 23-year-old’s latest Instagram update has her looking a million dollars. Kendall has been shot makeup-free with her eyes closed. A similarly low-frills approach has manifested from her choice of clothing. Quite simply, Kendall isn’t wearing any. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is seen lying in a white towel that just about covers her chest, and the snap isn’t showing any swimwear. While Kendall’s photo cuts off above the waist, the skin on display seems fully naked under the towel’s minimal material.

Kendall is lying on her back. Outdoor tiles, a tan mat, and hints of grass around her are all bathed in natural sunlight. Likewise Kendall. With a knotted towel covering her hair, the model’s look of the day is officially a sunbathing one. The post itself is, however, promotional. A very visible tube of Proactiv cream is lying next to Kendall, and it’s been mentioned in her caption. The model has thanked the acne-fighting brand for helping “to maintain clear skin.” As the caption also states, a link to the product is available in Kendall’s bio.

Feedback mostly appears to have been positive, although many comments mentioned Kylie Skin – Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner has announced her new skincare range as dropping May 22. One fan reminded Kendall of Kylie’s pink-packaged beauty line, per their comment.

“Goddess! But Kylie skin is up now”

Another fan likewise mentioned the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, per their words.

“Bet Kylie is fuming”

Ultimately, both the above comments are compliments. Kendall was also called an “all natural queen” and “the most beautiful.”

While Kendall’s current promotions span a range of brands, it does seem that her decision to front Proactiv is close to home. An Instagram post from Kendall outlined the star’s battle with acne via an honest caption.

Loading...

“While there are much bigger problems happening in the world, suffering from acne for me was debilitating. It’s something that I’ve dealt with since I was a young teen and has caused me to feel anxious, helpless and insecure.”

Regardless of her skin battles, Kendall has risen to become one of the world’s biggest beauty icons. Her 2019 Met Gala appearance was nothing short of show-stopping. Kendall has also been the face of cosmetics giant, Estée Lauder. Over in the fashion world, Kendall’s current contracts include Calvin Klein and Longchamps.

For today, however, the focus is on Kendall’s towel and the Proactiv products she claims are the secret behind her “clear skin.”