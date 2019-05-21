Donald Trump’s China Trade Tweets Aren’t Making Democrats Or Republicans Happy

President Donald Trump has been open about his efforts to crack down on China Trade, which The Inquisitr reported has led to criticism from others in the political sphere. And it appears that Americans aren’t happy with the president’s tweets about China trade either, per YouGov.

Although there are 150-plus tweets Trump has written about China, YouGov chose to focus on a thread from earlier this month.

“Talks with China continue in a very congenial manner — there is absolutely no need to rush — as Tariffs are NOW being paid to the United States by China of 25% on 250 Billion Dollars worth of goods & products.”

“Tariffs will bring in FAR MORE wealth to our Country than even a phenomenal deal of the traditional kind,” Trump wrote later in the thread.

“Also, much easier & quicker to do. Our Farmers will do better, faster, and starving nations can now be helped. Waivers on some products will be granted, or go to new source!”

But Americans don’t seem convinced. Going by the market research company’s TweetIndex, both Democrats and Republicans weren’t too happy about his thread.

Specifically, the data assigns a median score to Trump’s tweets, and the recent thread has a score of -27 — lower than the median score for his tweets, -18. While Republicans rated the thread 22 points lower than the party’s median of +102, Democrats rated it -107, which is two points higher than their median score, -109.

Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris previously blasted Trump for talking about China foreign policy on Twitter. During an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, she said that he is “irresponsible” with his approach, and highlighted the fact that he often tweets without consulting allies first.

It’s no secret that Trump has a particular affinity for Twitter — The Inquisitr previously reported that he even uses the social media platform to make policy decisions. He reportedly leans on White House Director of Social Media and Assistant to the President Dan Scavino to help him use the popularity of his tweets to inform and explain his moves.

Trump also said that Scavino was integral during the 2016 presidential campaign, which he called “one of the most sophisticated” ever, and confirmed that he would remain a key player during his 2020 reelection bid.

Of course, an April survey from Pew Research Center suggests that Twitter feedback shouldn’t be considered very reliable as it comes from a limited pool — about 10 percent of users create 80 percent of tweets.