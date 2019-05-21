Camille Grammer’s Wedding Airs On ‘RHOBH,’ Who Is Her Husband, David C. Meyer? Plus, See Her Dress!

Camille Grammer filmed her Hawaii wedding last year.

Camille Grammer’s wedding will be seen on tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and ahead of the nuptials, fans are learning more about the reality star’s husband, David C. Meyer.

According to a May 21 report from Romper, Grammer and her co-stars will be seen traveling to Hawaii to attend Camille and David’s wedding in an episode titled “One Wedding and a Polygraph.”

As the outlet noted, Meyer was seen during one of the show’s debut episodes but as the series continued, his appearances became more and more rare. So, who is Meyer? He’s an attorney and a partner at the law firm Arent Fox. According to the firm’s website, Meyer runs the Corporate and Real Estate Transactional practice of their company.

Meyer works with “international corporations, auto industry companies, emerging growth companies, select startups, and prominent individuals,” the website explains, adding that he helps clients with the “business life cycle.”

Grammer and Meyer began dating in 2016, became engaged in 2017, and tied the knot in October of last year.

Like Grammer, Meyer has two children from a previous marriage, and from the looks of things, they all get along quite well. In fact, Grammer has said on Instagram that she loves and cherishes the time they all spend as a family.

Grammer was married to actress Kelsey Grammer from 1997 until 2011 and the former couple shares a son, Jude, and a daughter, Mason, both of whom had a role in Grammer and Meyer’s wedding ceremony.

After Grammer and Meyer’s October 2018 wedding, she spoke to People magazine about their nuptials, which took place at a private beach club.

“This is my next chapter,” Grammer shared. “I’m so excited to start our life together.”

Grammer’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, including Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, and Lisa Rinna, attended the wedding while Grammer’s longtime friend, Kyle Richards, acted as one of her bridesmaids.

“I love the way he loves me,” Grammer gushed of her new husband at the time. “It means so much to me. And I know we will honor our commitment to each other for the rest of our lives.”

Grammer wore a stunning low-cut dress to the ceremony and her husband wore a white blazer, which he paired with black pants.

To see more of Grammer, Meyer, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.