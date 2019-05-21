Queen Elizabeth Pays Tribute To Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For First Anniversary

Queen Elizabeth just paid a sweet tribute to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for the couple’s first anniversary without saying a word.

Hello! Magazine reported that her majesty wore the same bright green coat and floral dress she donned for Markle and Harry’s royal wedding when she attended at the Chelsea Flower Garden show on Monday, May 20. The couple celebrated their first anniversary on May 19 and the monarch basically found a way to honor her grandson and his wife without saying a word.

The latest photo of the Queen shared to social media before her appearance at the Chelsea Flower Garden Show, has the monarch looking lovingly at her eighth great-grandchild Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor along with her husband Prince Phillip, Prince Harry, Markle and Markle’s mother Doria Ragland.

Ragland has been staying with the couple at their new home at Frogmore Cottage since mid-April.

Harper’s Bazaar reported that the photo was taken by Chris Allerton, who shot portraits of the Sussexes’ when they presented their son to the media and photographed the party photos for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie noted on Twitter that the royal twosome has decided not to bestow a “courtesy” title on their son, looking to “give him as normal a life as possible.”

Queen Elizabeth is a patron of the Royal Horticultural Society and attends the floral show every year. This year’s outing was special because her granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton participated in a woodland-themed “Back to Nature” garden.

People Magazine reported that the garden was created with help from the Royal Horticultural Society and designers Andrée Davies and Adam White to highlight the benefits of playing outdoors.

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton shared photos of their children, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4 and Prince Louis, 1, enjoying the outdoor area to their official Instagram.

The Duchess of Cambridge was seen with her beautiful family, commenting in a video about her work with the Back to Nature Garden. Middleton maintains that being outdoors, something she has always been a champion of for her own children, has proven benefits on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development.

The outing was Middleton’s kids first chance to see what their mother has been busy working on since early 2019. “She’s been very hands-on,” said the garden’s co-creator Davies White on Twitter.

On the couple’s Instagram, it was noted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves, and twigs to help decorate the garden. It was also noted that Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den.