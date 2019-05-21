Jax Taylor Hints ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8 Has Started Filming

"And we are back!!!"

Season 7 of Bravo’s hit reality series Vanderpump Rules has officially closed with Part 3 of the reunion wrapping things up Monday night. Viewers of the show have called Season 7 one of the most uneventful since the show debuted in 2013. Fortunately for those fans looking for more drama, it looks like Season 8 has just started filming, which appears to have been confirmed by star Jax Taylor.

Another season has not been confirmed by Bravo at this time, but a recent tweet from Jax hints that production is already underway. The new post from the 39-year-old was a simple tweet, saying he and the cast were back, by adding a camera emoji at the end of the tweet where he also hashtagged the show.

Many viewers were wondering if Jax and his fiancée Brittany Cartwright would be getting a spinoff for their upcoming June wedding, but it looks like filming is for Vanderpump Rules and not a wedding special, based solely on his hashtag use.

Jax and Brittany will tie the knot on June 29, and it looks like Bravo cameras will be there to catch the whole thing. The happy couple’s ceremony will be the third wedding on Vanderpump Rules, following the nuptials of Scheana Marie and Mike Shay, as well as Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz.

And we are back!!! #pumprules ???? that was quick. — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) May 21, 2019

Much of Jax and Brittany’s wedding excitement was captured in Season 7, with their proposal taking place on Episode 1. The finale also closed out with their epic engagement party, and their wedding will likely kick off Season 8. Fans are hoping to get a glimpse of the couple’s bachelor and bachelorette parties as well. Jax and Brittany have already celebrated their respective parties, but are expected to have more in the upcoming weeks.

At this time, no other cast members have confirmed filming or noted that they would be back for Season 8. Storylines that could take place when the next season plays out is a possible engagement between Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder, pregnancy news for any of the ladies, and Raquel Leviss starting her new job at SUR Lounge.

Lala Kent has also revealed her wedding date to be in April 2020 where she will tie the knot with producer Randall Emmett. A topic of discussion on the Season 7 reunion was Randall’s absence from the show, with some of the cast urging Lala to bring him around during filming. Whether Randall will make any appearances on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 remains to be seen, especially with wedding festivities for the couple likely to start taking place in the near future.