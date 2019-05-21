‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Turns Heads In Curve-Hugging Dress

With another new day comes another sexy photo from weather girl Yanet Garcia.

As fans of the brunette bombshell know, the Mexico native has been named the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” by her fans. Since gaining fame a few years ago, Yanet has already amassed an insane following on Instagram, having over 10.3 million fans on that platform alone. Garcia is well-known for showing off her amazing figure to fans in bikinis, workout gear, and sexy dresses that she wears to work. But it’s her latest post that really has her fans turning their heads to do a double take.

In this new snapshot, the 28-year-old stands on a metal staircase at the TV studio where she works. The stunner poses in profile, showing off her curvy figure in a green dress with horizontal black-and-white stripes. The sexy dress also features a high slit, showing off plenty of leg. The bombshell wears her long dark locks down and straight, and completes the sultry outfit with a pair of high-heeled black ankle boots that accentuate her legs.

Since the post went live on Garcia’s account, it’s earned her rave reviews, attracting over 283,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to let Garcia know that they are huge fans, while countless others couldn’t help but comment on her amazing physique.

“Amazing curves,” one follower wrote, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“Gorgeous mami keep doing what u [sic] do,” a second supporter urged.

“Stunning dress and lovely,” another fan wrote, capping off their brief remark with green heart emoji.

Last week, Garcia posted plenty of sexy photos for her 10 million-plus followers — including a few from her place of work. As The Inquisitr shared, the 28-year-old showed off her assets to her army of followers while clad in a pair of insanely tiny white shorts.

The brunette beauty’s toned legs are fully on display in this particular photo, with her leg muscles taking center stage. Garcia’s skimpy shorts hug all of her curves, and she completes her outfit with a barely-there crop top which showcases plenty of cleavage. To complete the hot look, the beauty wears her long dark locks down and curled, as well as a beautiful bit of makeup.

Like her most recent post, this one also earned Garcia rave reviews, garnering over 500,000 likes in addition to 2,800-plus comments — a number that continues to grow.

Fans can keep up with Garcia by giving her a follow on Instagram.