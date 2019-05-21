Danielle Knudson Goes Braless Under Semi-Sheer Top, Flaunts Cleavage & Chiseled Hip In Sultry Underwear Pic

Danielle Knudson turned up the heat on Instagram on Tuesday with a sizzling photo that put all of her best assets on display.

Fresh from her weekend of fun at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas – where she slayed the festival look in a very racy outfit, flashing her underwear in a sheer black bodysuit and fishnet stockings, as reported by The Inquisitr over the weekend – the Canadian lingerie model is now getting some serious attention for her latest Instagram update.

Earlier today, Danielle shared a very steamy pic that brought Instagram to its knees and proved yet again that the blonde bombshell certainly has what it takes to command the attention of her broad base of admirers.

In the latest snapshot, Danielle put on a torrid display as she posed half-naked in very revealing attire. For today’s photo shoot, one that captured the artistry of fashion and lingerie photographer Kyle Deleu, Danielle slipped into a semi-sheer white top, which she wore unbuttoned to show off her perfect cleavage.

To make the shot even more sensual, the 29-year-old stunner went fully braless underneath the form-fitting top – one that clung to every curve in sight, exposing all of the sinuous contours of her toned body and even showcasing a heavy dose of nipple. As if that wasn’t risqué enough, Danielle wore very little else in the sexy shot, ditching her pants for a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms.

The gorgeous lingerie model cut a very seductive figure in the sexy snap, striking a provocative pose as she comfortably lounged on a dark-colored padded couch. Lying on the side, she tucked one hand in between her knees and rested her head on the other hand, all the while ruffling her platinum blond tresses with her fingers.

Danielle proudly flaunted her insane figure in the skin-baring snap, showing off her killer curves in her scanty attire. Apart from showcasing her ample décolletage in the unbuttoned top, she put her chiseled thigh front and center, drawing all of the attention toward her sculpted hip and pert derriere.

Channeling her inner seductress, the Canadian beauty gave a smoldering look to the camera, staring directly into the lens with an intense gaze. At the same time, she slightly parted her plump lips in a provocative manner, sending pulses racing and hearts aflutter in the process.

As expected, her photo stirred a lot of reaction from her 464,000 Instagram followers, immediately becoming a crowd favorite. The saucy pic garnered more than 11,000 likes and a little shy of 200 comments, to boot.

“Maybe your hottest picture ever,” wrote one Instagram user, ending their message with a couple of fire emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Stunning all the curves,” penned another, adding a trio of fire emoji to their post.

“My heart skipped a beat, pure beauty!,” read a third message, trailed by three heart-eyes emoji.

One particularly ardent fan had this to say.