‘Maxim’ Model Liz Turner Sizzles In Two Bikinis During Bahamas Vacation

Maxim model Liz Turner was having some fun in the sun during her Bahamas getaway, and she wasn’t shy about sharing her holiday pics with her 907,000 followers on Instagram. The Georgia-born beauty posted a picture of herself wearing a sweet green sundress in addition to two pictures where she flaunted her killer body in a pair of bikinis.

Liz first got into modeling in high school and featured in spreads from publications like Teen Vogue and Seventeen. Since then, she has won contracts with brands such as Guess and the makeup company Too Faced. In addition, the model can boast that she has brains as well as beauty, as she graduated from prestigious Duke University before embarking on her modeling career.

The first picture that Liz posted from her vacation was a shot of herself modeling a bikini with a red square neck top and teeny yellow bottoms. The bottoms had a white trim and brown floral pattern against the yellow background. The model wore a simple gold necklace, diamond ring, and classic gold studs to accessorize the outfit, letting her wavy blonde hair and blue eyes catch most of the attention.

She posed for the picture against a red and aqua door, which added to the color contrast of pic. The location was tagged as the Staniel Cay Yacht Club, a property that has both a restaurant and beachside bungalows.

The update was popular with the model’s fans and quickly won nearly 60,000 likes and 700 comments.

“Omg my favorite place!! And you look gorgeous,” wrote one user in the comments.

“Perfect body…Beautiful girl,” added a second, using the fire and heart eyes emoji.

“Cutieeee,” wrote Rachell Vallori, a fellow model and Instagram influencer.

This was not the only bikini photo shared the week, however. The blonde bombshell soon posted a second picture, this time of herself showering off after a day at the beach.

The model sports a green and black snakeskin-print bikini and has her hair in a top knot as she laughs while holding the shower head. In the caption, Liz thanked the team at Sunset Separates, saying that they were a “joy” to work with.

The last picture Liz shared of her Caribbean trip was one in a fashionable green floral sundress. Her hair is swept back in a bun, and she wears only a simple gold necklace and studs to complete the outfit. A shoulder tie playfully dangles down as the Southern belle sips on a matching green margarita.

In her caption, she bemoans having to leave “paradise” for other work engagements. The picture, recently posted, currently stands at 15,7000 likes and 168 comments.