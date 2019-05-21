Khloe Kardashian Sports Crop Top Following Bikini-Clad Vacation

Khloe Kardashian is back in California following her lavish girls-only trip last week.

According to The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian was spotted in Calabasas on Monday as she filmed scenes for Keeping Up with the Kardashians alongside Scott Disick.

Khloe was photographed wearing a fuzzy black crop top with long sleeves, one which showed off the reality star’s flat tummy and extremely toned abs.

The reality TV star had her long blonde hair parted down the middle, pulled back into a sleek ponytail at the base of her head. Khloe toted a black leather handbag, and accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses — and her signature large hoop earrings.

The single mom completed her look by wearing a pair of distressed jeans, white sneakers, and some pink polish on her fingernails.

Khloe also sported a bronzed glow all over her body, likely from her recent beach vacation, and rocked a full face of makeup for the outing.

Kardashian wore a look that included darkened eyebrows, pink blush, and a nude lip as she headed to her lunch date with Disick.

Meanwhile, Scott was photographed wearing a casual look — one which included a tan shirt, jeans, and a gray windbreaker. He also opted for a pair of crisp white sneakers.

The outing comes just days after Khloe jetted off to Turks and Caicos with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and a dozen of their closest girlfriends.

During her time on vacation, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to post photos of many of her beach looks. Her various vacation ensembles included a sexy floral one-piece bathing suit, a hot pink bikini, and a barely-there black number with a skimpy crop top.

Before her vacation, Kardashian sat down with Laura Wasser on her podcast, Divorce Sucks! The reality star opened up about the possibility of getting married again following her divorce to Lamar Odom — and her messy split with NBA star Tristan Thompson.

However, Khloe says she’s not even thinking about dating again. She’s currently focusing on her mind, body, and soul in the months following her dramatic breakup with Tristan.

“What I’ve learnt from my first ex-husband is that you’ll be OK I really think you should go through your feelings. [The divorce from] Lamar was so hard for me, it was the first time I had my heart broken and I put my all into my marriage,” Kardashian told Wasser during the interview.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life, and her sexy beach body, by following her on Instagram.