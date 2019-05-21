Olivia Culpo Flaunts Sculpted Physique In Skimpy Lilac Bikini In Cute Video With Her Nephew

Those who follow Olivia Culpo on Instagram are well aware that the former Miss Universe is a very proud auntie, given that she often posts about her baby nephew. On Tuesday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a video of herself in a skimpy bikini — one that puts her famous figure on full display — as she hangs out with the baby boy.

In the clip in question, the 27-year-old stunner is sitting outdoors in a lounge chair, rocking a lilac two-piece bikini. The bikini boasts a low-cut top with thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders. This design helps to accentuate Olivia’s busty figure, and to draw the onlooker’s attention to her cleavage. Culpo teamed her top with matching high-rise bikini bottoms that sit above the model’s navel, highlighting her itty-bitty waist while leaving her sculpted upper abs and obliques exposed.

Culpo is holding her nephew under his left arm as he stands in the chair in front of her. Baby and auntie are testing his waving skills in the video, one which shows Culpo moving her hand in front of the boy to encourage him to copy her.

The model is wearing her brunette tresses in a middle part, styled down, and her hair cascades all the way down to her lower back.

While Culpo didn’t share a geotag with her post, she indicated in the caption that the video is from about a month ago. This time frame coincides with her trip to Palm Springs, where she spent the Easter holiday with her family. At the time, she shared a snapshot of herself in this same exact swimsuit, her nephew in her lap.

Today’s post — which Culpo shared with her 4 million Instagram fans — was viewed more than 157,000 times in about an hour of having been posted, garnering more than 33,000 likes and over 115 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty, and to point out the cuteness overload present in the video.

“So cute! My son has just learned to sit! So proud,” one user offered.

“What beautiful legs,” another admirer chimed in, adding a pink heart emoji with their message.

Culpo is currently in France, taking in the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. On Monday night, she was spotted at the star-studded Chopard Trophée dinner during the film festival, as The Daily Mail detailed. The model also took to her Instagram account on Monday, sharing a photo of herself in a car while rocking a glamorous outfit.