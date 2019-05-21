Instagram Model Tammy Hembrow Goes Braless In Sheer White Tank Top For Latest Post

What is Tammy Hembrow’s favorite way to procrastinate? Taking selfies. The popular Australian fitness guru and model shared one of her famous selfies to Instagram on Monday evening while she avoided cleaning up her room. This time, Hembrow, 25, stunned fans with a braless look.

The post on Hembrow’s Instagram feed showed the model sitting on her bedroom floor looking casual in a sheer, ribbed, cropped white tank top. Her busty chest was on full display as she skipped wearing a bra, while her toned abs peeked out of the bottom of her shirt. Meanwhile, she completed the look with tight black leggings and her blonde hair in a high bun. With one arm leaning on the floor and the other gently touching her hair, she gave the camera a sultry gaze.

“This my ‘sit on the floor & take selfies cause I don’t wanna clean my room’ look,” she captioned the shot.

The post garnered over 200,000 likes. In the comments, fans complimented Hembrow’s physique and joked about how relatable the moment of procrastination was.

“I wish I looked this good when I gotta clean,” one user said.

“Me avoiding the washing pile,” another wrote.

Over the weekend, Hembrow showed off her insane body once more with a photo of herself in a neon green bikini. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model posed on her porch steps in the very tiny swimsuit, which just barely covered her assets. Fans loved the photo and told Hembrow she looked “fierce” and “beautiful.”

Hembrow, a mother of two, has gained popularity on Instagram steadily since she made her first post back in 2013. Many fans were impressed by her incredibly toned and bodacious booty, which she revealed is completely natural thanks to her workouts.

“I work really hard at the gym,” Hembrow told Cosmopolitan in 2018. “I’m usually covered in sweat—like, dripping!”

She explained that she goes to the gym at least four times a week, choosing to focus on her lower body for three out of four sessions. Rather than follow just one routine, though, Hembrow takes a few moves from her Tammy Fit workout mobile app, as well as her e-book Build A Booty.

While this routine works for Hembrow, she understands that it may not be a great fit for everyone. The fitness junkie encourages her followers to find their own workout regimen based on their needs.

“It’s not for everyone,” she said. “That’s what great about working out—you can achieve your personal goals.”