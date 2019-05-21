Singer Pink Flashes Bra Under See-Through Shirt

Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, were spotted having a sweet family day together this week as the singer donned a skimpy top to help her beat the heat.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Pink was photographed looking healthy and happy as she and her hubby, Carey Hart, enjoyed a day out with their son, Jameson, in New York City.

The singer rocked a pair of stylish, flowing black pants with a white polka-dot pattern. She also gave fans a peek at her white lace bra as she donned a black, see-through shirt.

She added some black boots and a waist purse to complete her look, and accessorized with a head scarf, dark sunglasses, long pendant necklace, and a pair of large hoop earrings.

Hart sported a pair of gray shorts and a black Fox Racing t-shirt along with some black sneakers and a pair of dark sunglasses. Little Jameson looked happy as his parents pushed him in a stroller wearing a colorful, striped t-shirt and sneakers.

Pink was photographed by the paparazzi as she leaned over to interact with her son during a sweet moment, causing him to flash a big smile at his famous mom while his blonde hair blew back in the wind.

The couple’s daughter, Willow, seemingly wasn’t present for the family outing.

During an interview on The Today Show last month, Pink revealed that her whole life is different since she’s become a mother.

“I am completely changed since being a mom. I’m much more open, I’m much more accepting of myself, I’m much more thoughtful. I think about the world more, and what we’re leaving for these kids, and the direction we’re headed in. And so I guess it changes your music,” the singer said of her motherhood experience bleeding into her career.

“The kids bring a levity to the situation that wouldn’t otherwise exist. They make everything fun, they bring so much joy, they’re entertainment, they’re thoughtful. It’s just — it’s rad,” Pink added of her son and daughter.

In addition, the “Try” songstress also dished on her marriage to Carey Hart, revealing that the couple have been in counseling nearly the entire length of their 17-year relationship.

The singer says that both she and her husband come from broken families, and had no model on how to keep a marriage and family together during tough times. So, they go to counseling, which she says has worked for them.

Fans can see more of Pink by following her on Instagram.