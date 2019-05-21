‘The Challenge’ Season 34 Rumors: Cast Departs For Thailand

MTV’s smash hit The Challenge is just wrapping up Season 33, with just one more episode to go where the winner will be crowned. Despite the fact that War of the Worlds is still airing, Season 34 is in full swing as cast members are reportedly traveling to Thailand to start filming. As The Inquisitr previously reported, rumors began swirling about the upcoming cast who contained a lot of the show’s usual suspects.

Now, on The Challenge’s Vevmo page, a more solidified cast is being reported on. According to the spoilers, Season 34 cast members from the United States departed on Monday for Thailand, with international cast members leaving Tuesday.

The current rumored cast list can be found below with the stars most recent Challenge appearance.

Johnny Bananas – Season 33: War of the Worlds

Cara Maria Sorbello – Season 33: War of the Worlds

Laurel Stucky – Season 29: Invasion of the Champions

Tori Deal – Season 32: Final Reckoning

Leroy Garrett – Season 33: War of the Worlds

Kyle Christie – Season 33: War of the Worlds

Paulie Calafiore – Season 33: War of the Worlds

Wes Bergmann – Season 33: War of the Worlds

Jordan Wiseley – Season 32: Final Reckoning

Josh Martinez – Season 33: War of the Worlds

Ashley Mitchell – Season 33: War of the Worlds

Faith Stowers – Season 32: Final Reckoning

Georgia Harrison – Season 33: War of the Worlds

Kam Williams – Season 33: War of the Worlds

Kayleigh Morris – Season 32: Final Reckoning

Nany Gonzalez – Season 33: War of the Worlds

Gus Smyrnios – Season 33: War of the Worlds

Joss Mooney – Season 32: Final Reckoning

Rogan O’Connor – Season 31: Vendettas

Stephen Bear – Season 33: War of the Worlds

Theo Campbell – Season 33: War of the Worlds

Zach Nichols – Season 33: War of the Worlds

More cast member spoilers are expected to be added to the current list of 22 contenders over the next week. Challenge fans will notice that everyone on the cast list has competed on the show before, with no rookies in the mix. Rogan O’Connor’s name might stick out, but the Ex on the Beach UK star actually competed on Vendettas for Season 31. Rogan was purged in the first challenge when cast members raced to the top of the Rock of Gibraltar.

Original cast rumors also suggested that Aneesa Ferreira, Zahida Allen, and Jozea Flores were “most likely to appear” but they are currently not on the most updated list.

Those definitely not appearing this year are Shane Landrum, Amanda Garcia and Da’Vonne Rogers who have all admitted on social media that they will not be returning for Season 34. Yesterday, when the cast was rumored to depart, all three veterans took to Twitter to confirm they were not partaking. Shane wished luck to all the challengers, minus Johnny and Cara who he said have already had enough chances. Da’Vonne admitted on the Challenge Mania podcast that she was done with the show, while Amanda also tweeted during War of the Worlds that she would never partake on an MTV show again.

Good luck to everyone but Cara and Johnny – you’ve already had too many chances — Shady Shane (@shannanity) May 20, 2019

Sorry Satan declined to grace y’all with my presence. Good luck to my A1s! Bring home that W baby!! ???? — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) May 20, 2019

Do you finally believe I’m not doing season 34 now ???? — Da'Vonne Rogers (@DayDaVonne_) May 21, 2019

It should be noted that no cast members can be confirmed with 100 percent certainty until MTV releases their official cast list in the upcoming weeks.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds will conclude this Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on MTV. The reunion special will follow.