‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley’s Husband PK Must Expose Finances In Court, Get An Update On His Lawsuits

Dorit Kemsley has been sued numerous times in recent years.

Dorit Kemsley and Paul “PK” Kemsley have been making headlines for months, largely due to a number of lawsuits filed against them.

Most recently, following the filing of a $1.2 million lawsuit against PK, the husband of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been ordered to attend a hearing — and to expose his bank statements to the court.

On May 20, The Blast shared details regarding court documents filed in Los Angeles, documents in which a judge demanded PK attend a hearing to examine his finances. The hearing date has been set for June 19. During the hearing, the outlet explained, PK will have to break down “his assets, property, bank accounts and his sources of income,” including the income he receives for his role alongside Dorit on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

According to the report, PK owes $1.2 million to a man named Nicos Kirzis. Kirzis allegedly loaned PK the money in 2011. In his court documents against the reality star, Nicos claimed PK failed to repay the money — and once attempted to have the loan payment erased via a bankruptcy filing.

Although Nicos did say PK gave him $250,000 towards his loan balance recently, that covered only the interest from the loan. Nicos claims that, currently, the balance sits at just over $1.2 million.

The Blast went on to reveal that while PK has experienced a number of financial issues in the past, he recently scored a court victory in a separate battle. A judge threw out a case in which PK was accused of owing $75,000 to a sports betting company.

PK had also been sued by the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, per Bravo, where he reportedly racked up a gambling debt. Per The Blast, PK — along with Dorit — allegedly owes nearly $1 million in back taxes.

After the Bellagio’s case against PK was dismissed earlier this year, he released a statement, via his attorney.

“Paul Kemsley and Bellagio have resolved their differences,” PK’s lawyer told Page Six in a statement. “Bellagio is looking forward to having PK and Dorit at Bellagio soon and PK and Dorit are looking forward to enjoying all that Bellagio has to offer.”

“I’m delighted to be putting these various issues that are over twelve years old to bed. They began many, many years ago, before I even met Dorit. I now live an entirely different happy, peaceful life,” PK added.

To see more of Dorit, PK, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9. The show airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.