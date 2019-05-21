‘Stranger Things 3’ Drops Steamy New Trailer As Bad Boy Billy Hargrove Turns Up The Heat At The Hawkins Pool

The Hawkins moms are swooning over the town's new lifeguard, one played by Dacre Montgomery.

Things are getting hot in Hawkins. As the third season of Stranger Things gets ready to drop this July, viewers will get some pool time, circa 1985. And now, a new trailer released by Netflix shows why all of the moms of Hawkins are spending their summer sunning at the town pool.

In the new Stranger Things trailer, which you can see below, bad boy Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery) rocks a mullet as he rules the pool as a summertime lifeguard. The bullying older brother of Max (Sadie Sink) has the full attention of a lineup of moms as they watch him take his lifeguard chair at the Hawkins community pool, his shift about to start.

In a notable nod to that famous Fast Times at Ridgemont High pool scene featuring a red-bikinied Phoebe Cates, Billy’s walk across the pool deck is accompanied by The Cars song “Moving in Stereo.” Mrs. Wheeler (Cara Buono), mom to Mike and Nancy, is beside herself as she lounges poolside. She greets the young, buff lifeguard and then watches him slowly strut across his turf, his aviators emphasizing his cool factor. Based on this scene, it sure seems like this unhappy mom is ready to dive into cougar territory—and so are her middle-aged friends.

Like the previously released, mall-themed Stranger Things trailer that dropped in March, the pool promo gives nothing away in terms of plot. But it’s clear that Mrs. Wheeler is still hot for Billy.

In the Stranger Things Season 2 finale, Billy ended up in the Wheeler kitchen after Mike and Nancy Wheeler’s unhappily married mom, Karen, answered the door in her bathrobe. What ensued was an incredibly unexpected and flirty scene between the two, one that was capped off with a cookie.

Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy told TV Guide that viewers haven’t seen the last of Billy and Mrs. Wheeler.

“That scene where she was in the bath and then he ate the cookie in her kitchen,” Levy recalled to TV Guide. “I’m just going to say that the Billy and Mrs. Wheeler dynamic is not yet done.”

“We have much more story for Karen that is linked to her discontent and her dissatisfied sexuality,” the Stranger Things producer told Glamour.

While it remains to be seen if Billy and Mrs. Wheeler will go past the flirting stage — a scenario that has spawned mixed opinions on social media — the new teaser seems to suggest that Billy will become a major character in the new season of the Netflix sci-fi/horror series.

Stranger Things Season 3 premieres on Netflix on July 4.