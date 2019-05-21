Ann Coulter Attacks Donald Trump, Says Voters Have Trained Him Like A Pet Parrot

Ann Coulter wrote a scathing opinion piece about the myths around immigration for The Hill on Monday, and in it, she attacks Donald Trump, comparing him to a Myna bird that has been trained to parrot phrases without understanding what they mean.

In her op-ed, Coulter claims that Democrats, the media, and most Republicans want to enable illegal immigrants to cross the border “because then they’ll never leave.” She says that this encourages more people from Latin America to attempt to cross the border and it’s why people voted for Trump, because he promised to build a wall to stem the flow of immigrants.

But, she says, Trump has failed to keep his promise when it comes to a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“You could teach a Myna bird to say the phrase ‘Build the Wall’ by giving it a delicious cheese cracker every time it says that. The Myna bird might say that beautifully, but it will never understand the meaning of the words,” she wrote. “It won’t have the first idea, for example, what steps to take to actually build a wall.”

She went on to attack his comprehension.

“Throughout 2016, we gave Trump cheese crackers every time he said, ‘Build the Wall!’ Yet, as with the Myna bird, it turns out he lacks any comprehension of what those words mean,” she added.

Ann Coulter: "Four myths the media and politicians tell you about our border crisis" (via @thehillopinion) https://t.co/sMslZpIywv pic.twitter.com/8csj7L3QA1 — The Hill (@thehill) May 20, 2019

It’s not the first time that the fiery commentator has gone after the president for what she perceives to be a broken promise. In March, Coulter showed that though she was an early and ardent supporter of Trump, she no longer believes that he has what it takes to fulfill the promises he made on the campaign trail.

Coulter criticized Trump’s decision to declare immigration at the border a national crisis, saying “the only national emergency is that our president is an idiot,” on KABC Radio.

Trump felt compelled to respond to Coulter’s barb on Twitter, saying that she was a “wacky nut job” and claimed that the border wall was already being built despite opposition from the Democrat-led House.

More recently, Coulter attacked Trump with another tweet arguing that the president doesn’t understand the definition of “wall.”

If you become VERY proficient at English, @realDonaldTrump, someday you will understand the meaning of the word "WALL." — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 16, 2019

Coulter’s tweet came in response to Trump’s recently revealed immigration overhaul plan in which he suggested turning the U.S. immigration system into a merit-based system favoring those who are highly-skilled workers, well-educated or who speak English.