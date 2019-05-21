Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Flaunts Braless Cleavage In Zoom-In Video

With a Victoria’s Secret Angel status and over 300 runway appearances under her belt, Josephine Skriver is a pro. The Danish model comes with her country’s trademark light eyes, an Amazonian frame, and enough womanly curves to be an internationally-recognized lingerie face.

On May 21, the 26-year-old updated her Instagram. The video doesn’t see Skriver lingerie-clad, but it’s flaunting this beauty’s assets to the max.

Shot indoors in a marbled lobby with a floral centerpiece, Josephine is seen standing in a figure-hugging dress in diamanté pinks. The slinky number is floor-length, strapless, and very visibly braless. Bustier design here is also flaunting some major cleavage. With a zoom-in from full-length to up close, the video offers fans a particularly personal view. Skriver’s hands are on her waist, although they eventually drop down to rest by the blush-pink gown’s thigh-high slit. Looking every inch the glamor-puss with her chignon bun and bronzed makeup, this is one supermodel who’s proving her worth.

Fans have been giving Josephine the thumbs-up in the video’s comments section. One compared the model to an iconic doll, per their words.

“Barbie in real life”

Another thanked Skriver for having taken the time to meet them, per their comment.

“wow wow wow thank u so much for stopping last Sunday! Meeting you was a dream and I’m so happy it finally happened!”

Today’s video comes with a Cannes, France geo-tag. As The Daily Mail reported yesterday, Skriver is in the glitzy resort town for the annual Cannes Film Festival. Her red carpet appearance at A Hidden Life‘s premiere did not go unnoticed. Dressed head to toe in white-specked blacks, Josephine turned heads in an asymmetric strapless gown with matching stiletto heels.

Lower-profile as Skriver may be compared to supermodels such as Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, she is a fast-rising face in the modeling world. Her magazine covers include Vogue, Elle, and Vanity Fair. Over on the runway, Skriver has walked for mega-brands including Calvin Klein, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, and Givenchy. Her social media popularity is, however, largely a result of her contract with lingerie giant, Victoria’s Secret.

Josephine has 5.9 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by major celebrity faces including Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Dove Cameron, and Dua Lipa. Fellow Victoria’s Secret models Elsa Hosk and Candice Swanepoel also follow her.

Today’s glamorous video had racked up over 170,000 views within one hour of being posted. Fans wishing to keep up-to-date with Josephine and her impeccable style should follow her Instagram.