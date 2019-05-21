Is Stassi Schroeder Talking To Her Mom After Her Comments About Beau Clark And Their Future?

Stassi Schroeder offers an update.

Stassi Schroeder’s mother, Dayna Schroeder, made some shocking comments about her relationship with Beau Clark during the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules. During the series’ Season 7 reunion, Stassi opened up about her mom’s statements about Beau being above her and her comments predicting Stassi would ultimately ruin their romance.

“It really sticks with you where I’m thinking that I have something totally wrong with me, like why is my mom saying don’t be yourself?” Stassi told host Andy Cohen, according to a May 20 report from The Daily Dish. “That’s the worst advice.”

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Dayna told Stassi not to be herself so she would not ruin what she had with Beau. Understandably, the comments were extremely upsetting to Stassi, as well as Beau. During a conversation with Lisa Vanderpump in the finale, she admitted she was hurt by what her mother had said and what she predicted would happen between her and Beau.

Although Stassi and Dayna were estranged for some time after the comments were paid, the women eventually reconnected at her sister Georgianna’s bridal shower earlier this year.

“We finally talked, and she apologized for everything and took responsibility and ownership for everything. And we both cried. And it was awesome,” Stassi revealed. “And I’m really happy about it because I’ve really missed my mom, so that was really, really nice.”

Following their reunion, Dayna supported Stassi at one of her book signings for Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic B***h Handbook and was also seen spending time with her daughter in Sherman Oaks, California, last week.

After facing backlash for her comments about Stassi and Beau’s relationship on Instagram following the episode of Vanderpump Rules in which she made them, Dayna took to her Instagram page to share a post about her daughter. She made it clear that Stassi is well aware that she considers her to be the “most confident, smart, witty, kindhearted, loving girl” and said she was “so proud of her and all of her accomplishments.”

Dayna then said that she and Stassi are part of a loving and close family.

“I’m very sorry if I offended anyone in our group that day,” she added.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion concludes on Monday, and the cast is currently in production on the show’s upcoming eighth season, which is expected to begin airing on Bravo TV sometime later this year.