NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Reportedly Had A Secret Meeting With The New York Knicks

Newsday reports that Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant had a secret meeting with the New York Knicks. Not only that, a handshake deal was reportedly made, suggesting that the small forward is making a move once the season is over and he’s eligible for free agency.

Of course, at the end of the day, this is still just speculation. If Durant stays with the Warriors, he will get to enjoy the team’s new San Francisco arena and rack in an extra year and another $60 million, which sounds tempting. Regardless, Newsday reports that a front office executive claims that Durant has been unhappy with Warriors coach Steve Kerr, and what Durant perceives as an inability to become the centerpiece of a team that also features Stephen Curry.

As of now, the Knicks don’t have any superstar players. And before they can make their pitch, they have to deal with the June 20 draft and the possibility of trading for disgruntled New Orleans star Anthony Davis to make Durant happy.

“We want to build this team the right way,” said Knicks president Steve Mills.

“We’ve always said we’re going to continue to work hard during the draft process. We believe we’re a team that can draft well and this is all part of our plan and growing our team.”

“We’re here to evaluate the players that are here and we’ll keep moving along in our process,” Mills added.

Kevin Durant will miss Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Trail Blazers, coach Steve Kerr told @heydb. https://t.co/6neJ6b9ELK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 17, 2019

According to Empire Sports Media, Durant might be in line to get his own television show if he signs with the Knicks. And curiously, Durant and his business company, Thirty Five Ventures, relocated their headquarters to New York a few months ago. Regardless, it’s unclear if the possibility of a television show is something that was broached during the alleged secret meeting involving Durant and the Knicks.

Although Durant is considered by some to be the key to the Warriors taking the championship, the team recently swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals, securing their fifth straight trip to the NBA Finals. As The Inquisitr reported, their success without Durant has caused some to rethink just how critical Durant is for the team, with some suggesting that he isn’t necessary for a championship win.

But the team’s All-Star forward Draymond Green doesn’t think the team is better without Durant.

“We was [sic] damn good,” he said. “I think we were a very good team who was tough to beat. I think when Kevin came here, he made us unbeatable.”