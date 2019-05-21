Elsa Hosk Lowers Bathrobe, Exposes Thong In Racy New Photo

Elsa Hosk was in France over the weekend for the premiere of A Hidden Life at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, and she has kept her Instagram fans up-to-date on how her glamorous trip is going. On Monday, the Swedish model stunned her fans when she took to the popular social media platform to share a series of racy photos of herself getting playful with a bathrobe as she exposes quite a bit of skin, leaving little to the imagination.

In all of the snapshots from the post in question, the Victoria’s Secret Angel is featured in a white robe as she faces an open glass panel, giving her back to the camera. Perhaps the sexiest sample of the bunch is the second one, in which the 30-year-old supermodel is lowering her bathrobe to her buttocks, showing that she is donning just a tiny nude thong underneath. Her g-string sits slightly high on her sides, accentuating her hourglass figure by showcasing the contrast between her pert derriere and her itty bitty Barbie doll-like waist.

In all the photos, Hosk lowering the robe down her back, showing that she is topless. The model is posing in front of a large window with the view of Cannes in the background.

Hosk is wearing her blonde hair slicked back and down in a gorgeous vintage-looking hairstyle, complete with a braid swept across the top like a headband. This is the same hairstyle she rocked at the premiere, suggesting this series was captured either before when she getting dressed, or soon after the event.

The post, which Hosk shared with her 5.3 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 183,000 likes and over 610 comments in under a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to point out how gorgeous Hosk looks, and to engage with her photo and caption.

“If Barbie was real…” one user noted.

“Imagine you look out your balcony window and see a famous model posing like this in the window ///// btw I loveeee your walks and everything, a true angel is what you are,” another one jokingly added.

As The Daily Mail pointed out, Hosk walked the red carpet of the premiere in a mint and white chiffon gown that featured a plunging neckline and elaborate trail. As previously mentioned, she wowed in the same hairstyle showcased in her recent sexy post.