‘Jersey Shore’ Star Arrested For Battery

One of the stars of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Jen Harley, was arrested on Friday, May 17, on a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an incident that occurred on New Year’s Eve. It is alleged she attacked Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro at a Las Vegas club. She reportedly threw an ashtray at the reality star, which struck him in the face.

Ortiz-Magro filed a battery report regarding the incident shortly thereafter.

Fox News reported that Harley’s attorney, Michael Cristalli, said that he was “surprised” his client was arrested after a warrant was issued for her arrest on April 17, four months after the incident at Hustler Night Club. Cristalli denies Harley committed any crime, and she has been released from jail.

She is due in court on May 22.

Fox News also reported that the reality star was arrested after officers responding to her report of a man in a van with a gun learned she was sought on the warrant.

This incident is the latest in a series of issues the couple has endured over the past two years.

Harley was arrested in Las Vegas while Ortiz-Magro was filming the first season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after it was shown on camera that she hit him during filming. The police were called, but no one was arrested because Harley left before they arrived.

In a previous incident in June 2018, Ortiz-Margo was caught in a seatbelt outside of a car that Harley was driving as he attempted to get out their car during yet another fight as the family returned from a barbeque.

Ortiz-Magro was dragged by Harley’s car and suffered a rash and a bruised face. Their child was reportedly in the car at the time.

“Jen hit Ronnie in the face during the argument, and he asked [her to] pull over and let him out of the car,” a source told Us Weekly. “She stopped, and Ronnie tried getting out and got caught in his seat belt. Jen started driving away, dragging Ronnie. Ariana was in the car at the time in the back seat… Ronnie’s face was bloodied and bruised, and he’s got a nasty road rash.”

#JerseyShore's Ronnie Magro-Ortiz claims his girlfriend Jen Harley gave him a black eye. https://t.co/qOYIHIZVOp pic.twitter.com/1jKSwhUFhU — E! News (@enews) October 24, 2018

In October 2018, E! News’ Twitter account revealed a photo that Ortiz-Magro posted to his Instagram story which showed the reality star with a black eye after yet another alleged altercation with Harley. He claims she hit him in the head with a phone and punched him in the face.

Ortiz-Magro has reportedly deleted all photos of Harley from his Instagram account.

Harley and Ortiz-Magro have a 1-year-old daughter, Ariana Sky.