Fitness Model Ana Cheri Flaunts Deep Cleavage, Drips Sweat In Impossibly Tight Bra

Ana Cheri has made fitness her career. This 33-year-old has a rock-hard body, a fierce attitude, and an army of Instagram followers –12.2 million to be precise.

On May 20, Ana updated her Instagram. Her sweat-dripping snap is throwing fans major workout vibes, a tiny sports bra, and an all-around glow from perspiration. Ana is shot from the waist up. Her super-tight black sports bra is supportive, but it hasn’t been fully zipped up. Deep cleavage is being flashed alongside the model’s defined shoulders, ripped arms, and super-taut abs. The latter is accentuated by a pair of matching black lowers – likely leggings. With wet-effect hair that’s likely a post-workout situation, Ana is proving the ultimate fitspo. She has, however, opted for two accessories. A black Perspex visor with white stripes ups the glam with its Dior label. A simple diamanté necklace likewise adds refined touches. The necklace, in particular, enhances Cheri’s sweat-drenched chest.

Fans have been leaving their thoughts. One compared Cheri to a very famous reality face, per their comment.

“This wet look is way better than Kim k’s in the Met gala”

Another seemed keen to book in a sweat session with Ana, per their words.

“Can I get a private workout with you?”

Elsewhere, Ana was called a “hottie” and a “beautiful lady.”

With a dedicated workout ethic and the pictures to prove it, Ana comes as one of Instagram’s most notorious gym rats. Her motivational updates provide inspiration to millions, although their scantily-clad nature is likely responsible for what appears to be a heavily masculine fanbase. This model isn’t above taking to Instagram topless, and her cleavage-flashing underwear updates are similarly steamy.

With social media popularity comes the potential for business growth. Ana appears to have seized the opportunity. This California native is CEO of three fitness brands – Cheri Fit, CF Mens, and Be More Athletics are all announced in Ana’s bio. Yesterday’s update showcased clothing from Be More Athletics.

Alongside promoting her own stylish apparel, Cheri also acts as an influencer. She is a 1st Phorm spokesperson and promoter for CBD brand Ignite.

Easy as it may seem to rack up the followers, the reality is one of hard work. Instagram’s users have become increasingly demanding with their expectations for near-daily updates. For Ana’s fans, however, the expectation is met. This brunette regularly takes to the platform. Her snaps are varied, and the vast majority prove well-received.

Yesterday’s photo had racked up over 192,000 likes within 23 hours of being posted. Fans wishing to keep up with Ana and her sensational physique should follow her on Instagram.