Olivia Jade Reportedly ‘Begging’ To Return To USC Amid College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s daughter Olivia Jade reportedly wants to return to the University of Southern California amid the major college admissions scandal her family is at the center of, Us Weekly reported.

The news outlet noted that multiple sources have confirmed that the 19-year-old is hoping to return to the college, where her status is currently under review following news that her parents were allegedly apart of a major scam that was dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.

“Olivia Jade wants to go back to USC,” an insider told Us.“She didn’t get officially kicked out and she is begging the school to let her back in.”

The social media influencer’s studies were suspended indefinitely after the university put both her and her sister Bella’s academic status “on hold” in the wake of the scandal that reportedly involves at least 50 people. Jade’s parents, Full House actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of paying $500,000 to have their both of their daughters listed as members of the school’s crew team to aid in the admission to the university. Neither of them has ever participated in the sport.

“USC has placed holds on the accounts of students who may be associated with the alleged admissions scheme,” the school said in a statement, noting that the action will prevent the students from registering for classes, obtaining transcripts, or fully withdrawing from the university.

“Following these case-by-case reviews, we will take the proper action related to each student’s status, up to revoking admission or expulsion,” the statement continued.

Olivia’s plea to continue her studies is quite different from the attitude toward college that she’s expressed in the past. As Us noted, the social media guru lamented being in college in a video posted to her YouTube channel in February of 2018, in which she stated that she “hate[s] school.”

According to the new outlet’s source, Olivia knows that the university will not allow her to continue studying any time soon, but still hopes that her cry to go back doesn’t go unnoticed.

“She wants to come out looking like she’s changed, learned life lessons and is growing as a person, so she for sure wants people to think she is interested in her education,” the insider shared.

Loughlin and Mossimo were arrested in March after being indicted in the national scheme and are currently out on bail. On April 15, they both pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery and money laundering and face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.