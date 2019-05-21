Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Sexy Fitted Versace Suit At ‘Rocketman’ Premiere

Yahoo News! reports that 53-year-old actress Elizabeth Hurley stunned in a sexy fitted white Versace suit at the Rocketman premiere. Hurley — who posed at the event with British-Canadian fashion designer Patrick Cox — has been a longtime fan of the brand and first made headlines wearing it at the 1994 premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral with then-boyfriend Hugh Grant.

“Love you in white, or out of it for that matter!” one user wrote.

“Lovely as usual, the woman never ages,” wrote another.

Rocketman is a musical fantasy that follows the story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years. Hurley has long been a friend to John for years, and the singer is godfather to her 18-year-old son, Damian.

After the birth of Damian, Hurley traveled to John’s Windsor mansion to recuperate and prepare for a coming paternity case with ex-boyfriend Steve Bing, per Vogue.

“Elton and Liz are very good friends and they spoke a number of times after the birth,” an anonymous friend told The Evening Standard.

“It was getting quite obvious that Liz would be followed by a number of paparazzi reporters and photographers wherever she went and Elton’s Windsor mansion is a real safe house. She has gone to ground in Windsor now and will be more than looked after by Elton’s staff.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Hurley also made her mark at the 2019 Hot Pink Party hosted by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) when she wowed in her hot pink chiffon gown by Julie Vino. She posted photos of herself as she left her hotel to head to the yearly event.

Hurley and The Leftovers star Justin Theroux were recently rumored to be dating after they attended multiple events together in Morocco, per The Inquisitr. The two were photographed as they attended the ABB FIA Formula E 2019 Marrakesh E-Prix, the ABB FIA Formula E Championship Dinner, and finally at a cocktail party at the Amanjena Resort.

But The Royals actress eventually shot down the rumors at the BCRF event.

“They’re definitely not true. We did a job together, and he’s a very nice chap, but they’re definitely not true.”

At the same event, Hurley said that she now makes an effort to keep her personal life out of the public eye after realizing that she used to talk about it too openly. She also spoke about her involvement with the BCRF and its research on how the stress hormone can hinder chemotherapy treatment.