Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Become An Ordained Minister

Kayne West is ready to become an ordained minister. The rapper has famously been holding his invite-only, music-themed Sunday sermons and recently name their new baby Psalm, but insiders say that he is taking his religious faith to the next level.

According to a report from Radar Online, Yeezus is certain that his calling in life is to spread his religious convictions.

“Kanye is convinced that his calling in life is now gospel and spreading the word of God,” an individual close to the family said. “He has always been a man of faith, but he has taken it to a whole new level now.”

In fact, Kanye may even believe that he is a reincarnated Jesus.

“They honestly think that they are religious leaders now. Kanye thinks that he may have been Jesus in a past life, and he has Kim convinced she was the Virgin Mary,” the source revealed.

It’s no surprise that the 41-year-old has deep religious beliefs. His Sunday Services are an extention of his more conventional worship. The rapper reportedly spends a lot of time praying and studying his religion because he believes that he can use his music to help heal people.

His Sunday sermons are “a way to point people to Jesus through the arts and through a community of people who love and care for each other,” according to a source who spoke to People.

Kanye has also reportedly considered starting is own church in the past, but it wouldn’t be a traditional version of a church that most people are used to. Instead, it would be a way to bring people together through art.

Kim and Kanye also expressed their faith when they named their fourth child. As The Inquisitr reported, the couple dubbed their newest bundle of joy Psalm West, a name they had picked out well before he was born. Psalm’s older brother Saint also carries a religiously-themed name.

Kanye has taken some criticism for his faith, however. Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, forced Kanye to pull his controversial “church merch.”

Kanye started selling religiously-themed clothing for some shocking prices at his Sunday services at Coachella. The duds include sweatshirts that say “Jesus Walks” that will set you back $50. A sweatshirt with “Trust God” written across it goes for $225.

Fans accused Kanye of using his faith to make money and dubbed him the prophet of profit. The clothing has since disappeared from the rapper’s website.