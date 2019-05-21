Braless Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Dangerous Curves In Tiny Crop Top & Leopard-Print Skirt

She just launched a new bodywear line, and Emily Ratajkowski appears to be showcasing her form-flattering designs everywhere she goes – and for good reason. Proving to be her best advert, the stunning Vogue model stepped out for a walk on Monday rocking a chic ensemble that bared a close resemblance to two of the staple pieces in her latest Inamorata BODY collection.

According to The Daily Mail, the gorgeous model and actress was spotted by paparazzi yesterday afternoon on the streets of New York. Photos published today by the media outlet showed the “Blurred Lines” hottie enjoying a casual stroll through the Big Apple with her new puppy in tow.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Emily and her husband, independent movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, have recently opened up their hearts and home to a German shepherd pup named Colombo. The pair officially introduced the pup to the world 10 days ago, when Emily shared an adorable family photo to Instagram, and she and Colombo have been inseparable ever since.

The model has posed with her new pup on several occasions so far, per another report from The Inquisitr, and the latest pics add to the ever-growing and heart-melting collection of snapshots of two of them together.

For her afternoon outing with Colombo, Emily slipped into a skimpy bandeau crop top, a skin-baring piece in a solid black color. The brunette bombshell went completely braless underneath her scanty top, putting her buxom curves on full display in the barely-there number.

Emily Ratajkowski stuns as she takes her new puppy for a walk in the Big Apple https://t.co/mJi1CV5CrH — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 21, 2019

Emily teamed up her revealing crop top with a skin-tight pencil skirt, a fun knee-length design in an eye-popping leopard-print pattern. The Gone Girl actress proudly flaunted her hourglass figure in the tighter-than-skin outfit, baring her midriff to expose her tiny waist and washboard abs. She topped off her look with a set of white sneakers and accessorized with massive gold earrings and a pair of dark cat-eye sunglasses.

Her curve-clinging outfit screamed Inamorata BODY, particularly since Emily was previously seen modeling similar pieces from her new collection on Instagram, as covered by The Inquisitr earlier this month.

A photo shared yesterday evening on the Inamorata Woman Instagram page shows Emily wearing a turquoise bandeau crop top that is remarkably similar to the one she donned during her walk with Colombo. The piece is sold under the name of “Burton Top” on the label’s website and comes in several different colors, including black.

Loading...

Meanwhile, the pencil skirt she was photographed in on Monday conjures up images of the “Wilshire Skirt,” yet another eye-catching piece from the new Inamorata BODY collection. Although this particular skirt isn’t sold in animal-print, it’s entirely possible that Emily had a special one made just for herself.

The 27-year-old has showed off the “Wilshire Skirt” on Instagram in numerous sizzling snaps, including a racy shot in which she went fully topless to showcase the curve-hugging design.