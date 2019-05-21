‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Willow & Nina’s All-Out War Begins

It's all about to go down between Willow and Nina on Tuesday's General Hospital.

It looks like the major drama is coming up on Tuesday’s General Hospital. There have only been two performances so far at the 2019 Nurses Ball, but the drama has been building since the red carpet between many of the residents of Port Charles.

Willow Tait and Nina Reeves have been enemies from the very beginning. Nina has had it in for the schoolteacher ever since she confronted Valentin and Nina about Charlotte’s bullying. Willow has just been fired from her job and now she is free to say whatever is on her mind when it comes to Nina’s accusations and hatred towards her. It appears that she will lay into her, as seen on Tuesday’s previews. General Hospital has teased viewers on Twitter with a clip of what’s coming up between these two women this week, and it is expected to have some bad consequences.

Nina is out for blood. She has no idea what damage she will cause when she learns of Willow’s secret. But before she does overhear something, she will have a nasty confrontation with Willow at the Nurses Ball. Look for some words to be said between them. In another Twitter preview, Willow tells Nina that she isn’t going to take any more “crap” from her. She no longer has to worry about being fired now and so she is free to tell Charlotte’s stepmother to bug off.

This is sure to make Nina furious, even more than she was before. Unfortunately for Willow, her harsh words will come back to haunt her before this week is over. The sneak peek revealed that Nina will overhear a phone conversation when Willow says something about her baby’s father. Nina is shocked that Willow had a child, and that’s sure to set her off, especially when she feels that Willow was being unfair and cruel to Charlotte.

You can bet that Nina will try to use this new piece of information to her advantage. It will turn out to be disastrous if Shiloh catches wind that Willow was pregnant. He is bound to put the pieces together.

As The Inquisitr had previously pointed out, Nina is rumored to be Willow’s mother. If that should prove to come out at a later time, it will make for some fierce drama ahead, especially if Nina is the culprit who spills the baby truth around town.

Be sure to catch Tuesday and Wednesday’s General Hospital to see the confrontation between Nina and Willow. Also, Ryan is expected to come out of hiding to crash the Nurses Ball. There is much more to come.