This Game of Thrones spoiler was in plain sight for the past year, and it was a stunning turn of events for even the most dedicated fans of the HBO series who didn’t catch on.

Sophie Turner, the wife of Joe Jonas, got inked a year ago with a tattoo on her arm that featured a dire wolf (the House Stark’s symbol) with Ned Stark’s iconic saying “the pack survives” written underneath, reported People Magazine.

At the time of her tattoo, Turner denied that her new ink had anything to do with spoiling the ending of the series she starred in since the young age of 15. Turner denied the quote and the image had anything to do with the ending, noting that it was just a quote she liked.

“When I was getting it done, people advised me not to because it looked like I was giving everything away,” Turner said during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “But I wasn’t! It’s just a quote from last season, but everyone figures that the pack really does survive, but it’s just a moral that I like to live by.”

Turner now can proudly show off her ink without fear of spoiling the ending.

She revealed in an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine how she felt about the show’s ending and what she felt the subsequent fan reaction would be.

Spoiler alert: If you have not already watched the final episode of GoT, read no further.

It appears that Turner played a naughty trick on fans, as the Stark pack did survive the series finale. Turner’s character ultimately ruled the North as an independent state. Turner noted to The Sunday Times she felt the ending was “great” and “satisfying.” She also noted that she thought “a lot of people will be upset too.”

Also in the finale, it was revealed that Bran Stark became the king of the six kingdoms, Arya Stark left to find new adventures, and Jon Snow became a member of the Night’s Watch, North of the Wall, as a leader of the Wildlings.

Turner revealed in The Times article that being thrust into the spotlight at such a young age made her “mentally unwell” and that it was Jonas who saved her from the anguish she was feeling. He, too, understood the trappings of fame as a teenager, having starred as the frontman of his family band The Jonas Brothers at a young age and parlaying his music success into two Disney Channel movies Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam as well as the family’s own television series Jonas.

“He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself,'” Turner said in the interview. “That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”

Game of Thrones airs on HBO.