Julianne Hough Shows Off Killer Figure In Pink Bra & Yoga Pants

Is there anything that Julianne Hough doesn’t look good in?

The new America’s Got Talent judge was photographed by The Daily Mail yesterday, and in the photos, she looks nothing short of amazing. In the images published to the site, the blonde-haired beauty was looking fit and fabulous as she walked to a workout class in the Los Angeles area. For her workout-chic look, Julianne rocked a pair of light pink leggings that hugged her every curve. She paired the look with a matching pink sports bra which gave bystanders a good look at her toned abs and lean arms.

The bombshell appeared to be makeup-free in the images, wearing her short, blonde locks down and slightly waved. Hough completed her look with a pair of socks and white sneakers and held a large, black water bottle in her hand to stay hydrated during her sweat session. Prior to stepping out to hit the gym, the 30-year-old was also spotted leaving a business meeting in the Los Angeles area. This time, the former Dancing With the Stars judge got a little more dressed-up, wearing a floral midi dress and a pair of white shoes.

Once again, the stunner wore her long, blonde locks down and parted in the middle while also rocking a pair of large, pink sunglasses. And even though she wasn’t attending a workout class on this particular occasion, Hough was photographed with a large purple jug of water.

Recently, Hough shared some of her exercise secrets with fans in an interview with Delish. In the interview, she confessed that she loves to switch up her workout routine frequently and her regimen basically varies from month to month.

“I love shocking my body by doing different things,” she told the publication. “I go through different waves of where I’m at, personally and mentally. Sometimes, I’m more relaxed, doing yoga and low-intensity things about two or three times a week. Usually, I’m like a five-to-six-times-a-week person, and it’s very high intensity.”

She also shared that she and her NHL star husband, Brooks Laich, have formed a partnership with Propel Co: Labs. Now, the two serve as ambassadors for exercise festivals and a portion of the proceeds goes directly to their nonprofit. Julianne likewise told readers that she is starting to test different diet and exercises on her own, rather than relying on what people tell her while achieving the best results.

“I always thought I can’t eat before a workout, because it makes me too full, but maybe I’m just eating the wrong things.”

Luckily, Hough now has a permanent workout partner in husband Brooks.