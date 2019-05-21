‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules To Be Sentenced In Fatal Tractor Crash, Faces Up To 2 Years In Prison

The former ABC star will learn his fate two years after he was involved in a fatal accident in Iowa.

More than two years after he was involved in a fatal crash, Bachelor star Chris Soules will find out his fate. The farmer-turned- reality star was denied a request to delay his sentencing, which will now take place May 21 as planned, Iowa TV station KWQC reports. The 37-year-old former Bachelor star is scheduled to be sentenced in Buchanan County court.

In April 2017, Chris Soules’ pickup truck collided with a tractor that resulted in the death of his neighbor and fellow farmer Kenneth Mosher. Soules allegedly left the crash scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival and was arrested hours later when police showed up at his home 15 miles away, per E! News. Audio of a 911 call later revealed that Soules had called the police before leaving the scene and checked Mosher’s pulse and breathing while on the phone, but left the crash site after making the call.

In a statement to E! News, Soules’ attorneys said the ABC reality star “clearly identified himself and explained his role in the terrible accident” during the 911 call.

“Soules attempted to resuscitate Mr. Mosher and remained on the scene with him until emergency medical personnel arrived.”

Chris Soules was originally arrested and charged with a felony for leaving the scene of a deadly accident before police arrived. But last fall, Soules avoided a trial by entering a written guilty plea to the reduced charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, which is an aggravated misdemeanor, according to USA Today. The misdemeanor charge carries a penalty ranging between a deferred judgment and no jail time up to two years in prison.

Soules, who was famously nicknamed “Prince Farming” during his season of The Bachelor, later issued a statement saying he was devastated to learn of Kenny Mosher’s death.

Before his legal troubles took center stage, Chris Soules became a reality TV fan favorite as a contestant on the 10th season of The Bachelorette, which starred Andi Dorfman. Soules was soon picked as the lead for The Bachelor for Season 19, which aired in 2015 and resulted in his short-lived engagement to Whitney Bischoff. Chris also competed on Season 20 of Dancing with the Stars and ultimately reached fifth place with pro partner Witney Carson.

After his rapid rise to fame, a still-single Soules talked to People about his lonely life in Iowa since stepping away from the spotlight. At the time, Soules said he was focusing on his business and charitable endeavors, but he added that he wanted nothing more than “a family and children and a wife and a partner in life.”