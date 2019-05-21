Ariel Winter Shows Off Weight Loss In Skimpy Crop Top

Ariel Winter is showing off her recent weight loss as she hits the gym in Los Angeles.

According to The Daily Mail, Winter was spotted walking the streets of L.A. on Monday as she donned a skimpy workout ensemble while on her way to the gym.

The Modern Family star sported an all-black ensemble, which included a pair of form-fitting Nike leggings that showed off her curves. The actress also donned a tiny, long-sleeved black crop top for the outing. The skimpy shirt showed off Ariel’s flat tummy and toned abs just weeks after she admitted to losing some weight.

Winter completed her look with a black leather purse slung over her shoulder and a pair of matching black Nike sneakers. She checked her phone as she strolled the streets wearing a minimal makeup look, which included a bare face, thick lashes, and nude lips.

Ariel also flaunted her newly dyed red hair. The actress, who usually sports dark locks, showed off her auburn mane, which she had parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Winter first debuted her new red hair on Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself using the lyrics of a song from The Little Mermaid in the caption.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, after weeks of speculation, Ariel Winter recently opened up to her fans on social media about the cause of her weight loss.

Loading...

The actress admitted that something other than diet and exercise had caused her to lose some pesky pounds that she had been trying to melt away, and told her followers about the experience.

“For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to be able to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but it never felt that way. I had accepted it and moved on. I stayed on those medications for so long because the process is really long and difficult. I wasn’t ready to go through it again so I just accepted feeling eh instead of trying to find something to actually feel better,” Ariel stated on Instagram.

The Modern Family star also revealed that she does work out and eat very clean in order to keep her health in check and that she would like to gain a few pounds back as muscle as she continues her fitness journey.

Fans can see more of Ariel Winter by following her on Instagram.