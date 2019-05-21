Here’s Why Blake Shelton Might Never Put Out Another Album

Blake's revealing why he might never release a new album.

There could be bad news coming for country music fans as Blake Shelton is admitting that he may never put out another album. The popular The Voice coach made the confession to Entertainment Tonight while speaking on the red carpet at the first half of the Season 16 finale on May 20, where he confessed that he might buck the traditional format and only release singles from now on.

The “I’ll Name The Dogs” singer – who put out his most recent album, Texoma Shore, in 2017 – revealed that he definitely won’t be releasing a new album this year and currently has no desire to ever put one out again, while confessing that he just doesn’t think people care enough for him to drop another.

“I don’t want to put out an album. I really don’t. I’m sure that at some point my record company people are going to pressure me into it, but as of now, I’m not putting out an album this year,” Shelton confessed. “I know that.”

“I’ll be just as happy to release just another single,” Blake then continued of his musical plans going forward. “I do [have more songs] and I’ve got other stuff that I’m pumped about, but when I think about an album right now I’m like, ‘Do people care about them anymore?’ I don’t know.”

“But I’m having a blast just releasing singles,” Shelton added, before musing, “Maybe I’ll do that from now on.”

This isn’t the first time The Voice coach – who The Inquisitr reported last week told fans that he needed to drink vodka in order to “endure” the NBC singing competition – has surprised fans with a musical confession, as he’s previously hinted that he may take a break from music.

Back in January 2018, the country superstar hinted at potentially quitting his coaching role on The Voice and retiring from the spotlight altogether.

As The Inquisitr shared at the time, he made the confession while congratulating former Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians on his retirement. He then sent fans into a frenzy thinking he could be swapping his life in the spotlight for something a bit slower, teasing that he would be joining him “REAL soon.”

Blake also previously admitted that there’s every possibility that Texoma Shore would be his final ever album after admitting that he intended his release before that, 2016’s If I’m Honest, to be his last.

“That last album I made was gonna be my last — this next album I’m making is probably gonna be my last album,” Blake said in May 2017 while speaking to Entertainment Tonight shortly before releasing his most recent album. “So I really gotta decide what I wanna do.”

But while fans will have to wait and see if Shelton, who’s currently loved up with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, does ever change his mind about another album, he’s not quite ready to leave his red spinning chair on The Voice just yet and will be back on the show for at least one more go around.

Billboard confirmed earlier this month that the current coaching lineup – which is made up of the country singer, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend – will remain exactly the same as all of the musicians will be back for Season 17 of the show, which will debut on NBC this fall.