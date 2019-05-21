‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, May 20: Thomas Pens A Fake Letter From Caroline

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, May 20, features Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) who wanted to know why Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) were discussing her daughter. Zoe tried to change the topic but Hope remained adamant. The model then told her boss that they had been talking about how hard Beth’s death had been on her. Flo backed Zoe’s story leading Hope to believe them. She apologized to the women and thanked them for their support.

After Hope left, Flo and Zoe discussed her. Flo wished that they could tell Hope the truth. She said that she thought that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) would do the right thing by Hope and give her baby back to her. However, they were risking Hope and Liam’s marriage by keeping quiet about Beth.

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) were downing beers at the beach house. Liam filled his brother in that Steffy and the girls would be returning to Los Angeles in a few days’ time. The brothers also discussed Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), who had been making moves on Hope. Liam felt that Thomas would not back off even though he had warned him to. He said that Thomas would keep using Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) to get to his wife.

Thomas uses Caroline to take his manipulation of Hope up a notch. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/QCOc13pWfU #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/sSjAolM6RS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 20, 2019

Liam and Wyatt also discussed Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), per Soap Central. Liam could not believe that Wyatt was willing to give up on their relationship so easily. Wyatt revealed that he had never gotten over Flo. He told his brother that he had already kissed her and that he wanted to see what came of their connection. He opined that Sally had brought this upon herself because she had chosen to keep Thomas’ secret.

At the Logan estate, Thomas penned a fake letter from Caroline. The note stated that in the event that something happened to her, she believed that there was a woman out there who needed a child. Thomas then found Hope in the living room. He mentioned that some of Caroline’s belongings had arrived that day. He asked her to be with him when he opened the box. Hope agreed.

As they sorted through the postcards and photos, Thomas came across the letter that he had planted. Thomas read the letter and Hope seemed to be moved by its contents. She seemed to believe that Caroline was talking about her.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.