Leah Messer Opens Up About Relationship With Ex: ‘We Weren’t Great Together’

On Season 9 of Teen Mom 2, viewers were introduced to Leah Messer’s much older boyfriend, Jason Jordan. While things seemed to be going well between Leah and her new man, she ended up calling it quits with him near the end of the season. On the first part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion which aired Monday night, Leah and her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert took the stage together while Leah opened up about her relationship and Jeremy gave his thoughts as well.

According to Radar Online, Leah opened up about the relationship and said, “It wasn’t a great relationship. We weren’t great together.

Jeremy called Leah’s ex a “super controlling dude.” He gave an example of why he viewed him that way.

“I would call Leah. Two minutes goes by she calls me back on speaker phone. She couldn’t answer the phone unless he could monitor what Leah said.”

Leah added, “I think he thought something was going on that he didn’t know about.”

Leah and Jason dated for about a year. Fans learned about Leah’s relationship with him last spring. They broke up for a short period of time in the fall but were back together before the holidays. However, they split after New Year’s Day and, while Leah has opened up about the split, the Teen Mom 2 reunion marks the first time Jeremy has weighed in on her relationship.

Leah and Jeremy have been adamant that they are not back together, but fans are holding out hope. In fact, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, a source told Hollywood Life that when it comes to rekindling her romance with Jeremy, Leah says “never say never.”

Fans aren’t the only ones who are excited about a potential romance between Leah and Jeremy, though. Their young daughter has “picked up” on things, according to Leah. According to Pop Culture, Leah opened up about her daughter “getting excited” when Leah and Jeremy spent time together.

“We had a fire one night with her, and she picked up on it. She got all excited.”

Leah shares her youngest daughter with Jeremy, but she is also the mother of two twin daughters. Viewers were introduced to Leah on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant when she and her then-boyfriend, Corey Simms, found out Leah was expecting the twins. Leah and Corey went on to get married, but ultimately divorced. Leah has been sharing her story on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade.

The Teen Mom 2 reunion is airing in three parts. Fans can tune in next Monday to catch the second part.