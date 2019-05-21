Jenna Jameson Flaunts 80-Pound Weight Loss While Soaking Wet In A Crop Top & Skimpy Bikini Bottoms

It’s been a long road to weight loss for adult film star Jenna Jameson but after dropping an impressive 80-plus pounds, the blonde-haired beauty looks amazing. New photos published by The Daily Mail show Jameson having a blast while frolicking on the beach in Honolulu, Hawaii. The 45-year-old looks fit and trim while alternating her time between the ocean and playing with her 2-year-old daughter, Bartel, on land.

For the occasion, the mother of one wore her long, blonde locks up in a high ponytail with a white hair band. The bombshell left very little to the imagination in a white graphic crop top that showed off her abs as well as her lean, tattooed arms. Jenna completed her sexy, beachside look with a pair of skimpy green bikini bottoms that accentuated her round booty. The 45-year-old appears to be makeup-free in the images. Her fiance, Lior Bitton, was also present for the fun family outing.

Jameson also shared a few snaps from her day at the beach with her 430,000-plus Instagram followers. The first photo in the series shows Jenna and her fiance standing on the beach while Bitton snaps a selfie of the pair. Jameson rocks the same crop top and bikini bottoms as before while Bitton goes shirtless for the photo op. The second photo in the deck is a solo shot of Jameson, who is standing with her feet in the water and striking a pose.

The last image in the series is one of Jenna’s 2-year-old daughter, who is walking along the beach in her swimsuit. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the mother of one plenty of attention with over 13,000 likes and 400-plus comments. Of course, the overwhelming majority of comments were fans letting Jenna know how amazing she looks following her impressive weight loss.

“Love you Jenna! Thanks for sharing your happiness,” one follower wrote.

“Lady you look so happy & synced up with life! I absolutely love seeing you in your most healthy, lovely incarnation!”

As fans of Jameson know, she has been sharing her weight-loss journey with fans on Instagram. The adult film star credits the keto diet for helping her drop over 80 pounds in a year’s time. As The Inquisitr shared at the beginning of this month, Jameson celebrated the anniversary of her weight-loss journey with her legion of Instagram followers by sharing a photo and a heartfelt post.

“Today I celebrate 1 year of being #keto I have absolutely never felt better!” she wrote on the social media platform. “Combining #sobriety, the keto lifestyle and intermittent fasting is the perfect trifecta for me when it comes to a healthy sustainable fitness journey.”

In the post, Jenna shared two photos of herself with fans — one with the before shot and another with the after shot. Jameson is a true testament to hard work paying off.